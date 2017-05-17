Morris 4x4 Center Hosts Annual Jeep Event in Pompano Beach, Florida

Celebrating its 26th year in business, Morris 4x4 Center hosted its third annual Morris Jeep Event at its company headquarters in Pompano Beach, Florida. Morris used the event to help publicize its new website and product catalog, which gives Jeep enthusiasts a new way to compare and shop for parts of their vehicles.

The event also featured a Show & Shine contest, music from Kiss Country 99.9 FM, and plenty of food for all attendees. Vendors like Rugged Ridge, Pro Comp, Omix-ADA, KC HiLiTES, and many more provided enthusiasts with onsite shopping for Jeep parts. The Morris Jeep Event also had giveaways, with lucky winners taking home cool stuff like an RT Off-Road Jerry Can and Bestop Jeep accessories.

In addition, Brandon’s Auto Repair was on hand to answer technical questions and help owners diagnose mechanical problems. There was even a kids’ tent with a face-painting booth to let the little ones in on the fun and games.

The free event took place April 22, with attendees coming from far and wide to participate. Jeep clubs from all over Florida showed up in full force, and hundreds of modified and stock Jeeps were on hand to help celebrate the brand.

Source: Morris 4x4 Center