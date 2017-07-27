How To: Save Money On Jeep Parts

We all want to save money on parts and accessories for our Jeeps, trucks, and other off-road vehicles. That’s a given. But how and where can you get the best deals? Online shopping has become all the rage, but there’s a better way. Here’s how you can get deep, deep, discounts and walk away with those parts the very same day. Go to a Jeep, truck, or off-road show like the Long Beach Truck & Jeep Fest hosted by 4 Wheel Parts, which we attended last weekend at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

We cruised in there on Saturday morning for few hours and were joined by hundreds of other Jeep and off-road vehicle enthusiasts. The place was jam-packed with dozens of manufacturers selling everything from lights, tires, and wheels to LED-lighted whip antennas, all at an incredibly steep discount. Best of all the show host, 4 Wheel Parts, was there too, selling all manner of imaginable off-road parts and accessories at almost swap-meet prices. You could get brand new equipment at steep discounts and walk away with your purchase. No waiting. No shipping cost. No using your credit card over the Internet. Just pay now and go home with your parts that same day.

