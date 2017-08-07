Hundreds Flock To The 2nd Annual Omix-ADA Jeep Heritage Expo

Traci Clark

Southern hospitality at its finest is our best description of the 2nd Annual Omix-ADA Rugged Ridge Jeep Heritage Expo. While still in its infancy, the event is growing and gaining popularity. It drew in more than 300 Jeeps to the one-day show. Jeepers traveled from the surrounding states to show off their mildly to wildly built vehicles at this Jeep-only event. Every make and model imaginable was in attendance. Beautifully restored stock CJ-5s and 7s, a skillfully built J4000 on 1-ton axles and 40s, more JK Wranglers than you could count, and of course several flatfenders. Folks could escape the heat and humidity by stepping inside to tour the renowned Jeep collection or take a guided tour of the warehouse.

Did you know that Rugged Ridge developed the Trail Access Program? This program allows non-profit organizations to apply for grants that can be used in a variety of ways: education, stewardship, and programs for advocating and protecting the off-road hobby. Not only is Omix-ADA considered the world’s largest aftermarket manufacturer of Jeep parts; they are very community oriented. Habitat for Humanity was the recipient of the funds raised from this year’s raffle. If you are looking for a summer Jeep destination, we highly recommend putting this event on your calendar.

During the 2017 Jeep Heritage Expo, guided tours of the 230,000-square-foot warehouse gave attendees a glimpse of the 20,000-plus parts available to the Jeep aftermarket. Omix-ADA offers parts for all Jeep models from 1941 through 2017; and product engineering, research, and development are done in-house.

Several semi-sized loads of parts are shipped out daily from the warehouse to destinations around the globe. All their branded products are covered by industry leading warranties, so you can buy with confidence from this company. For additional and detailed information check out its website at Omix-ADA.com

There isn’t a national Jeep museum anywhere in the world, however the Jeep collection that resides at the Omix-ADA headquarters in Suwanee, Georgia, could be described as one. Over 30 Jeeps are in this collection at present—including three very rare pre-Pearl Harbor WWII prototypes. The 1941 Willys MA, 1941 Bantam BRC 40, and the 1941 Ford GP were all originally part of the Mark A. Smith collection. Jeep toys and other collectibles are also on display.

The Jeep collection is available for viewing all year long, however it is by appointment only. If you plan to be in the area and want to look at this fine group of vehicles, a call to arrange a tour is required. Other notable Jeeps are the 1973 CJ-5 Super Jeep, and a 1946 CJ-2A Farm Jeep with a multitude of farm implement attachments and dual wheels all the way around. The 1970 Hurst edition Jeepster Commando is one of only 100 made.

North Georgia is a beautiful part of the country. It was a treat to see the green, lush forests of this state and to experience some great wheeling in the Appalachians. The smell of rich earth, cool mountain streams, and the varied flora and fauna overloaded the senses.

Folks had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win some pretty awesome prizes. Everything from lightbars to bumpers were up for grabs. All proceeds from the sale of tickets benefited Habitat for Humanity. This is a family-friendly event with great food and fun stuff for the kiddos.

Dave Logan was our trail leader for the day and gave the group some information on the Trail Access program founded by Rugged Ridge as well as the plan for our day of exploration. Dave is the curator of the Omix-ADA Jeep collection.