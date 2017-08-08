The 3rd Annual KMC Jeep Bash Made A Big Splash

Jake Headlee

Photographers: Kevin Headlee

Southern California is known for being the home of the Beach Boys, the surfer lifestyle, and some of the best beaches in the country. However, there aren’t but a couple of beach-related Jeep events throughout the entire state. Aside from the on-again, off-again events at Pismo, the KMC Jeep Bash held in Long Beach, California, co-hosted by Jeep and EVO Manufacturing, is the only other beach-related Jeep event in California..

Stretched out around the iconic lighthouse at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach, the 3rd Annual KMC Jeep Bash Presented by Jeep, held July 8, 2017, was the best yet. Nearly 300 Jeeps came out and were parked for display. “We could have brought in a lot more,” explained Mel Wade, owner of EVO Manufacturing. “But space is limited and I had to cap the number of entries.”

You can’t have a Jeep event in Southern California without having Jeepspeed there. The Jeep-only race series sanctioning body brought out a pair of race-prepped Jeeps to show attendees what high-speed Jeeping is all about.

Dozens of vendors were also on hand to display their latest and greatest products, including 4 Wheel Parts, Dynatrac, King Shocks, Nitto Tire, Synergy Manufacturing, GenRight Off Road, and many more. Jeep also had a booth set up so that attendees had a chance to check out some of the new Jeep vehicles and win some goodies.

The park is located just across the bay from the famous Queen Mary cruise ship. KMC Wheels had a live band playing in its booth at the base of the lighthouse, and if the amazing Jeep builds all around weren’t enough to get you drooling, an award-winning food truck was on site. Mess Hall Canteen has a ton of delicious food options.

There wasn’t any off-roading going on and there’s no real beach at the park, but anytime you can get a bunch of Jeep people together, it is going to be a great time—the 3rd Annual KMC Jeep Bash was just that! The buzz has already started for next year; so if you want to get your Jeep in the show, keep your eyes open for the registration announcement. For all the information, check out jeep-bash.com.

The iconic lighthouse at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach, California, sits atop a grassy hill on a peninsula in the bay. KMC Wheels set up a booth at the base of the lighthouse, and a live band played for participants as well as attendees.

The location for the KMC Jeep Bash sits just across the bay from the famous Queen Mary. With the beautiful California weather, the ship makes a great backdrop.

Currie Enterprises had a booth set up to show off a couple of its built Jeeps. Casey Currie’s Wrangler pickup truck gathered lots of attention.

There were more than 20 vendors with booths set up. Companies like King, Dynatrac, MaxTrac, and more had products on display for show-goers to check out and ask questions about.

KMC Wheels had two booths set up. The line at this one to spin the wheel for free goodies was constantly full.

A couple of off-road trailers followed their Jeeps in, too. This off-road teardrop from Lead Dog Motorsports had all sorts of perks to make your off-road adventures more fun and comfortable.

There were almost 300 Jeeps on display at this year’s Jeep Bash. There could have been a lot more, but registration had to be capped off due to available space in the park.

Of course, JK Wranglers were the dominating force at the event, same as most every Jeep and off-road event nowadays, but this Willys came out to remind everyone of the Jeep heritage.