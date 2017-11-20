Click for Coverage
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers
Subscribe to the Free
Newsletter

PHOTO GALLERY (41)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

Willys on the Rocks: The 8th Annual Willys Rally Hits Moab

Posted in Events on November 20, 2017
Share this
Traci Clark

What could be better than wheeling in Moab? Wheeling a Willys in Moab of course! Over the past eight years this event has grown, slowly but surely, and the 2017 event hosted 24 Willys of all shapes and sizes. Most of the attendees were Willys Wagons, and a finer grouping we couldn’t imagine. A few trucks, a smattering of flatfenders, and a lovely FC rounded out the group. Casey Dimmitt and Pete Anderson are the organizers of this event held every third weekend in May. While not a hard-core wheeling event, they do offer a nice trail ride for Willys of all capabilities to enjoy. A few of the trail-rated rigs get together for an unofficial after-event run on some of the tougher trails around Moab. We were lucky enough to be invited to attend both runs.

The enticing thing about this event is that you don’t have to take a great amount of time away from work to attend. It’s three days long, and kicks off on Friday evening with a meet and greet in downtown Moab. Walking up and down Main Street seeing every parking space filled with a wonderful old Willys is an awesome sight. The Saturday main event was held at a new location this year, and the Red Cliffs Lodge located on Hwy 128 (also known as the “River Road” by those who frequently visit this area) worked out perfectly. The new venue offered a glorious backdrop to showcase the morning show ’n’ shine, and there was coffee and donuts for everyone.

Saturday’s trail ride departed from there, and began by heading up Onion Creek. Unfortunately, some late-season snow blocked us from making the full loop through the La Sal Mountains, but the distant snowcapped peaks offered a breathtaking sight during the day. The group returned to a nice spot by the Colorado River to enjoy a box lunch in the warm sunshine.

The evening found us enjoying a nice barbeque meal at Red Cliffs Lodge and the camaraderie of new friends and old. Event sponsors provided some awesome items for the raffle that concluded the night. One of the highlights of the day was a couple that had held their wedding ceremony at the Lodge that afternoon, and asked to have their photos taken with some of the old Willys.

The Sunday “unofficial after-event trail run” found seven hardy Willys taking on Hells Revenge. While most of this trail isn’t horribly challenging, it can be intimidating, especially when one is driving a vintage vehicle with manual brakes and steering. It isn’t for the faint of heart, but I can happily report that everyone made it through the trail safe and sound. Even Casey Dimmitt conquered Hells Gate in his 1957 Willys Wagon.

We hope this event will continue to grow in the years to come, and we plan to attend again. If you have a Willys and want to join your fellow enthusiasts in Moab for a great weekend in the red rocks and canyons, please check out willysrally.com. The 2018 event dates are May 18 -20. Registration for the event opens soon.

PhotosView Slideshow
002 moab waillys rally 2017 alternate lead 004 moab willys rally 005 moab willys rally 008 moab willys rally 009 moab willys rally 010 moab willys rally 011 moab willys rally 012 moab willys rally 013 moab willys rally 014 moab willys rally 015 moab willys rally 016 moab willys rally 017 moab willys rally 018 moab willys rally 019 moab willys rally 020 moab willys rally 021 moab willys rally gallery 022 moab willys rally gallery 023 moab willys rally gallery 024 moab willys rally gallery 025 moab willys rally gallery 026 moab willys rally gallery 027 moab willys rally gallery 028 moab willys rally gallery 029 moab willys rally gallery 030 moab willys rally gallery 031 moab willys rally gallery 032 moab willys rally gallery 033 moab willys rally gallery 034 moab willys rally gallery 035 moab willys rally gallery 036 moab willys rally gallery 037 moab willys rally gallery 038 moab willys rally gallery 039 moab willys rally gallery 040 moab willys rally gallery 041 moab willys rally gallery

What's Trending

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE