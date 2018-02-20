7,000 Jeeps Invade Pigeon Forge: The 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

Traci Clark

An estimated 7,000 Jeeps (yes, you read that right) attended the 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This vendor-driven event is held in August at the LeConte Center. Most of the vendor show is held indoors; however, due to the growth of the event over the past couple of years, vendors are also located in one of the main parking lots along with the Jeep show.

Can you imagine what it must look like when that many Jeeps take over a town? How about 300-plus Jeeps taking the scenic cruise on Sunday to Cades Cove? It is truly a sight to behold and an event worth attending. The 2017 event kicked off with a party at the Hard Rock Cafe on Thursday evening with hundreds of Jeeps in attendance. The vendor show kicked into high gear bright and early Friday morning with a steady stream of Jeeps cruising around the event looking for that perfect parking place. By Saturday, the numbers had swelled, and Jeeps were found parked in every available space near the venue. Vendors donated products for the raffle that was held on Saturday afternoon with 100 percent of the proceeds (this year’s donation was $20,000) going to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.

The 5th Annual Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion was truly an amazing event. The only downside was that the event has outgrown its current location. The phenomenal growth and success of the event is a direct result of the amount of fun people have when they attend, which is a testament to the hard work and planning of the event’s organizers. Regardless of the event’s tight quarters, we recommend you put the Jeep Invasion on your calendar for 2018—the event is set for August 24¬ and 25. For more information, check out greatsmokymountainjeepinvasion.com.

The 2017 event kicked off with a party at the Hard Rock Cafe on Thursday evening with hundreds of Jeeps in attendance.

Jeeps of every shape, size, vintage, and build made the trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for the 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion presented by Rugged Ridge. Even a rare CJ-10 pickup was spotted in the show-’n’-shine lineup.

Corey Osborne with MetalCloak brought the CTI trailer out to test the flex on attendees’ Jeeps. A small fee was charged for the opportunity, and all money collected was donated to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. The event organizers appreciate the support for this charity.

Inside the air-conditioned 100,000-square-foot LeConte Center, vendors welcomed the crowds. Over 20,000 people visited the show during the course of two days. All the major manufacturers had plenty of room to display the latest and greatest Jeep products.

They start them young here. The little ones were traveling in style around the event grounds. Who needs one of those stroller things when you can ride in a battery-powered Jeep! We love the highly modified blue one!