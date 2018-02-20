7,000 Jeeps Invade Pigeon Forge: The 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion

7,000 Jeeps Invade Pigeon Forge: The 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep InvasionPosted in Events on February 20, 2018
An estimated 7,000 Jeeps (yes, you read that right) attended the 5th Annual Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This vendor-driven event is held in August at the LeConte Center. Most of the vendor show is held indoors; however, due to the growth of the event over the past couple of years, vendors are also located in one of the main parking lots along with the Jeep show.
Can you imagine what it must look like when that many Jeeps take over a town? How about 300-plus Jeeps taking the scenic cruise on Sunday to Cades Cove? It is truly a sight to behold and an event worth attending. The 2017 event kicked off with a party at the Hard Rock Cafe on Thursday evening with hundreds of Jeeps in attendance. The vendor show kicked into high gear bright and early Friday morning with a steady stream of Jeeps cruising around the event looking for that perfect parking place. By Saturday, the numbers had swelled, and Jeeps were found parked in every available space near the venue. Vendors donated products for the raffle that was held on Saturday afternoon with 100 percent of the proceeds (this year’s donation was $20,000) going to Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
The 5th Annual Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion was truly an amazing event. The only downside was that the event has outgrown its current location. The phenomenal growth and success of the event is a direct result of the amount of fun people have when they attend, which is a testament to the hard work and planning of the event’s organizers. Regardless of the event’s tight quarters, we recommend you put the Jeep Invasion on your calendar for 2018—the event is set for August 24¬ and 25. For more information, check out greatsmokymountainjeepinvasion.com.