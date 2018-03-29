Sneak Peek at the New BFG KM3 Mud Tire #EJS2018

Photographers: Traci Clark

Tires are round and black. If it was that simple anyone could make them, while in reality there is far more to these donuts than just some tire black and silica. That’s why there is so much competition among tire manufacturers to make the best tire for each terrain, and BFG thinks its newest concept is the best around. We tried the new mud tire on the slickrock and trails of Area BFE in Moab, and learned much about the tire and of what is coming to market. While we can’t share the specifics of the construction, sizes, or much anything other than they are black, rest assured that the BFG guys have done their homework.

BFG revolutionized the tire world with their off-road designs back in the ’70s, and they haven’t stopped innovating. From the All-Terrain to the KM2 to the Krawler, BFG constantly looks to the next greatest advancement. Check out the tread pattern on these and envision them churning the mud—as soon as they are ready for launch we will be getting a set and putting them through their paces. But for now, enjoy how well they worked in the rocks and the video clips on the trail.