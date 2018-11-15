Wheeling The Whipsaw

The Whipsaw Creek Jeep Trail is a 68-mile adventure packed with plenty of obstacles to flex, twist, and get your Jeep dirty. Located in the Canadian province of British Columbia and roughly four hours east of Vancouver, the Whipsaw is a Jeeper’s playground. The amazing landscape offers challenging trails, crystal alpine lakes, and dramatic elevation changes.

The Whipsaw Jeep Trail starts as a 22-kilometer-long mining road.

Fort Trail

The Whipsaw Trail was originally blazed in 1849 to connect Fort Hope and Fort Kamloops—it was at one the time the route used by The Hudson Bay Company to travel between these two forts. In the 1970s, the Whipsaw became a recreation route. A number of local groups in the area help maintain it, and each year after winter fallen trees that block the trail are cut up with chainsaws.

Last Gas

At the end of the mining road, there are a couple prospectors’ cabins. This is where the trail really begins.

The Whipsaw can be run from either end, but most people start near the quaint town of Coalmont. We found it more challenging to run the trail the other direction, and started just a few miles outside of Princeton. Princeton has a few hotels, restaurants, a coffee shop, and a pub for late-night libations. It is extremely important to get fuel in town. No gas stations exist between the ends of the Whipsaw, and although it’s not a long trail, it’s 68 miles of hard work for a vehicle. While we carried extra fuel, our Jeep Rubicon only burned through a little over half a tank.

Trailhead

Once off the pavement, we made pretty good time traveling the 22 “klicks” of graded logging road leading to the actual trailhead. The end of the logging road is marked by an old prospector’s cabin that was used for boarding horses. This is where the fun really begins. The trail becomes narrower and begins to climb. Several ascents and descents finally bring you to its highest point at 6,200 feet.

Several sections challenged our Jeep with rocky hillclimbs. Many obstacles had bypass roads, but using them took away the fun of wheeling. There are creek crossings and mud holes to play in. We had to stop at several of the picturesque lakes to take in the amazing scenery Canada has to offer. If only we had brought our canoe.

There are several prospector cabins along the trail.

As the trail wound deeper into Canada’s backcountry it became more technical, with bigger rock sections to flex and twist our Jeep on and tighter technical turns. After a good eight-hour-day drive, we reached the halfway point on the trail at Wells Lake. We spent the night there to rest up for the second day of adventure.

The following morning, the trail beckoned and became even more technical. There were a few spots where we had to fold our mirrors in to pass through the trees. Remnants of old wrecked vehicles were spotted all along the way. We encountered many steep hillclimbs that second day, but it was not a problem for our very capable JKU Rubicon, even if it was loaded down with everything—including the kitchen sink!

The Kitchen

With a built-in kitchen in the back of your Jeep, anywhere is a great place to stop and make lunch.

There is nothing like having steaks in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

The grilled vegetables tasted 10 times better on the trail than at home.

One of the advantages of traveling with a guy who builds custom kitchens for Jeeps: the simple, yet refreshing meals on the trail. Our first night camping by the lake, we grilled up steaks and veggies. While we didn’t encounter any bears, I am quite sure they smelled our delicious dinner. On day two we pulled just off the main trail, deployed the kitchen, and within a matter of minutes started grilling fresh salmon and bell peppers. It’s easy to get spoiled Jeepin’ like this. The next time my trail buddies open a box of plain, dry trail snacks I might look at them a little funny.

Recommendations

Four-wheel drive is obviously a must for the Whipsaw, but a near-stock Jeep with an experienced driver is more than capable of completing most of the obstacles. Just be sure you have some help from your friends if you get stuck. A winch is a must-have. We also recommended good off-road tires and a spare. There are plenty of spots where shop rocks can ruin your day.

The best time to run the Whipsaw is in mid-August (like we did) when most of the bugs are gone, but bring the repellent just in case—some were still lingering around. If you want the adventure of a lifetime, you can run the Whipsaw trail in the middle of winter when the place is covered in snow and the temperatures hover around freezing. You will have to bring your chainsaw to cut through fallen trees blocking your path. This trail offers some amazing views and challenging terrain, so prep that Jeep, charge up the camera batteries, and clear those media cards. You don’t want to miss any of the action.

Dozens of lakes along the trail provide incredible views.

Several alternate lines allow you to bypass obstacles along the trail, but why take the easy road?

Plenty of mudholes along the trail to get your Jeep dirty!

Technical rock sections twist and flex your Jeep to its limits.

Logs from fallen trees are sprinkled along the route.

In the wintertime, the cabin is accessed from the top because the ground-level entrance is covered in snow.

A group of volunteers bring chainsaws and clear logs blocking the trail just after the winter season ends.

At the end of the mining road, there is a cabin for boarding horses.

The Whipsaw trail has plenty of fun obstacles to get your Jeep dirty.

Our rig offered a well-flexing suspension system that helped us keep the tires on the ground and provided traction, regardless of the undulating terrain we encountered.