Warn Takes On Windrock OHV Park

Warn Takes On Windrock OHV ParkPosted in Events on January 12, 2019
We were along for the inaugural Warn customer appreciation trail run event at Windrock OHV Park in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, in 2018. It marked the first “After Jeep Invasion” wheeling event organized by Brad Goodfellow from Warn Industries. Off-road industry legends such as Fred Perry and Chris Durham were some of notable names joining us for this epic day of hard-core adventure. The inaugural event, co-sponsored by Chris Durham Motorsports, Clemson 4 Wheel, BFG, and SpiderWebShade, was designed to get Jeepers out on the trail after the Jeep Invasion event held in Pigeon Forge. The trail run was by invitation only and some hard-core trails were the recipe for the day.
Brent Galloway, the GM of Windrock Park, assisted in choosing some of the most difficult off-road terrain in the park. With total trail mileage for the day at a mere 3 miles, we were assured it would take our small group of Jeeps the entire day to complete. Our morning began on Trail 15; we then exited the area on Trail 38 to head back to the main parking lot for lunch. With our bellies full of fine barbeque smoked to perfection by Southern Rock Bouncin’ BBQ, we headed up the mountain to Trail 39, also known as Cadillac Hill. Some serious carnage ensued, and a few had to limp back down the mountain on the main road. Those that remained unharmed were treated to a rocky descent into a heavily forested valley, followed by a long and steep climb, deep water crossings, and a view of a small waterfall along the trail. A happy, dirty, and trail-weary group returned to the park entrance near sunset.
Future events are planned and will allow a limited number of folks to sign up at the Warn booth during Jeep Invasion for Sunday trail runs. Trails offered will range in difficulty, so if you are new to off-roading or have a lot of wheeling experience, there will be a trail option for all skill levels. Small groups of 10 to 12 Jeeps will break off with industry professionals for a morning of guided trail runs. Lunch will be available to purchase, and then the groups will return to the trails for a more challenging run to end the day. A Monday invitation-only run will also be a part of the event schedule; this day will test the ability of the drivers and their Jeeps to navigate the toughest trails Windrock has to offer.
The 2019 Warn customer appreciation event will be held at Windrock OHV Park on Sunday, August 25, but you must sign up for the event at the Warn booth during the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Space will be limited, so make the Warn booth one of your first stops! The Monday “test your metal” run will be by invitation only. Warn reps and co-sponsors of the event will be hand-selecting and issuing the coveted “golden ticket” invitations during Jeep Invasion, so make Tennessee your August 2019 vacation destination for a chance to wheel with industry legends at Windrock Park!