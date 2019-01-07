Baja 4x4 Fiesta

Photographers: Doug Hall

When most people think of Baja, they imagine legendary off-road races such as the Baja 1000 and Baja 500—trucks, bikes, and buggies blazing across a rugged and isolated landscape at full speed pop into mind. However, there is another side to vehicular recreation in Baja California, Mexico. Off-road adventure in Baja has always been popular, but it has recently experienced a boom. It’s easy to see why.

The Baja Peninsula is as long from top to bottom as the state of California. Like California, it has beautiful deserts, beaches, and mountains to explore. However, Baja offers a much wilder, open, and undeveloped landscape, with thousands of miles of dirt roads and 4x4 trails threading their way across the peninsula like a spider’s web.

Led by “Big Limey” in his Jeep YJ, this group picks its way through one of the many sandy-bottomed canyons that lace the rolling plains–like desert landscape of the area west of San Felipe.

If you’re new to Baja or just like traveling in groups, there are a number of ways you can comfortably explore this wild land. One of our favorite ways to visit Baja is with Camp4Lo. Camp4Lo runs numerous expeditions into Baja each year, and we’ve joined them before for one of their “race-watching” adventures leading up to the Baja 1000. We spent two days wheelin’ across the peninsula from east to west on dirt roads, camped in the desert, overnighted at a guest ranch in the mountains, and then sat beside the Pacific Ocean, cheering on the drivers as they battled through the tough race course heading south. This time, the trip was more laid back. We camped, we wheeled, and we chilled. It was the Camp4Lo Fiesta, based out of San Felipe, a small town on the gulf (Sea of Cortez) side of the peninsula.

The three-day adventure began on a Friday. Our group’s first collection point (for those north of San Diego) was the Swing Inn Cafe in Temecula, California, for a near-dawn breakfast and convoy meeting before heading south. From there we made one more stop to gather people up as we barreled south toward our final pre-border roundup in Calexico. With everyone present and accounted for at the pre-arranged meeting place—already topped off with fuel and supplied with state-side grocery items, libations, and Mexican auto insurance (you don’t go there without acquiring it)—we proceeded as a group across the border and south through Mexicali.

Camping on the eastern shore of the Baja Peninsula meant we watched magnificent sunrises from our camp at the edge of the Sea of Cortez.

From Mexicali, our collection of vehicles that included a handful of Jeeps, as well as an assortment of (ahem) “other 4x4s,” made the two-hour drive down Highway 5 to San Felipe and our campground at Kiki’s. As you move southward the scenery just keeps getting better, but keep your eyes on the road—the highway is not much more than a two-lane strip of blacktop, and there’s almost never a median, or a curb for that matter.

The nicest part of running with Camp4Lo, aside from the security and camaraderie of a group of like-minded people, is the fact that all accommodations and most of the meals are pre-arranged. We also had the option to bring and make our own meals, or in the case of the San Felipe Fiesta, to walk into town and take advantage of the local establishments. Our base of operations was Kiki’s RV Camping Hotel, a spot right on the beach about a half-mile from town. Kiki’s is a basic sort of place. There are about a dozen simple hotel rooms, but there are three times as many drive-in campsites. You get a two-story palapa-like covered platform with room for a large tent upstairs, and there’s a picnic table below and parking on one side. They are arranged so you’re within a truck-width of neighbors, creating a festive atmosphere.

We strictly adhered to one of the top three rules of Baja exploration: Never pass up the chance to top of your gas tank. In this case, we hit the last Pemex on the way south out of Mexicali for gas, donuts, and beef jerky.

Saturday was trail day, and we got started early. Well, early on “Baja time.” That meant that by 8:30 a.m. we were driving out of Kiki’s. Our route took us south down Highway 5 for a few miles until we reached our turnoff into the desert. This area is dominated by coastal rolling plains–like desert with sandy-bottomed canyons carved by the intermittent but sometimes torrential rains. Dominating the skyline to the west is the range of mountains that makes up northern Baja’s backbone, climbing in some places to 10,000 feet above sea level. The Baja Peninsula is a variant of the vast Sonoran Desert biome that covers much of the Southwestern U.S, and it contains a wide variety of plant and animal life throughout a landscape, ranging from cactus-dotted deserts in the lower coastal elevations to pine forests in the higher and cooler elevations.

We traveled west toward the mountains, deep into a famous (or infamous) area among Baja racers known as Matome Wash. As evidenced by some markers seen along the way, we spent many miles on the very same trails that Baja racers had been pre-running for the Baja 1000 that was a few weeks away. It was easy to see why this incredibly long and winding wash has gained a reputation. Matome seemingly goes on forever, it twists and turns in geologic gyrations, it’s littered with rocks and trees to be dodged, and the deep sand will bog your rig down if you don’t keep up that perfect combination of vehicle and wheel speed. More than one transmission went too near the red zone that day and required some PTO to keep from smokin’.

Traveling in groups is always a good idea in Baja. Our caravan stuck together through the border crossing, the federal military checkpoint about an hour south of Mexicali (pictured), and all the way to San Felipe.

In the months prior to our visit, Baja had been ravaged by two hurricanes, one just the week before our arrival. While the storm and its corresponding flash floods had torn up the landscape (and parts of the highway) and made the trails more difficult, the silver lining of those dark rain clouds was the greening of the desert. It was near the end of October, but it seemed like the first flush of spring in the desert. The 121-mile off-road loop took most of the day, but by the time shadows grew long and dark, we were back at Kiki’s. Nobody in the group had major problems, and all made it back under their own power. That’s a win on any trip.

The remainder of the evening (and for some, long into the morning) was spent working extra hard on the chill part of this trip. Let me paint a picture: A beautiful beach yards away from camp, good food in your belly, adult beverages in abundance, a long day’s ride on the trail behind you, and plenty of stories to tell. You could say we had a good time. As they say down there, it’s better in Baja.

Kiki’s RV Camping Hotel is a great place to hang your hammock in San Felipe. On the outskirts of town, on the beach, and fixed with a few hotel rooms and plenty of camping palapas, it was the perfect headquarters for the Camp4Lo Fiesta.

The beach in front of our campground was just the place to kick back, have a swim, and share some brews with friends. This was a 100 feet from our camp.

There’s no doubt you’re in the Baja Desert when you brush up against one of these bad boys. Beautiful but bristling with needle-sharp spines, you won’t get too close twice.

Don and Anita Martin from the Phoenix, Arizona, area experienced the Camp4Lo Fiesta in their 2010 Jeep JKU Rubicon outfitted with 3 inches of lift and 35-inch tires. Everywhere we went the desert was greened up from the rains brought on by recent hurricanes.

Much of the day was spent winding through canyons filled with sand and gravel that had recently been replenished from above by the torrential rainstorms brought on by the two recent hurricanes. Avoiding the half-buried trees and rocks was tricky at times.

We all found what shade we could for a lunch break. Hei Dee DeStefano joined the Camp4Lo Fiesta fun in her 2011 Jeep JK two-door running on 35-inch BFG KM2 tires, 2 1/2 inches of lift with Fox 2.0 shocks, and front and rear Eaton ELockers. Those lockers really paid off in the sandy washes.

Every Camp4Lo expedition is designed to get people and their 4x4s out into the wilds of Baja and promote camaraderie between off-road adventurers. With regard to the latter, one guest on every trip who embodies the spirit of Camp4lo, runs it a little harder, picks up some new skills, or just does something super cool is honored with the VIP Monkey. This trip it was Garryck Hampton, who surprised everyone by handing out frozen popsicles during lunch break on trail day.

Travel Smart in Baja

Travel in groups. Don’t be a target (don’t attract attention you don’t want). Always fill up on fuel just before crossing into Mexico. Never pass up a gas station in Mexico. Carry spare fuel. Carry a spare tire (we’re amazed how many we see without), a tire repair kit, and basic automotive tools. Carry spare food and water. Make sure your vehicle is running properly and has no lingering problems before going to Baja. Have some basic self-recovery (off-road) devices: winch, sand tracks, shovel, recover strap, etc. Get Mexican auto insurance before going. Your U.S. auto insurance won’t cover anything that happens south of the border; in the event of an accident, the lack of it could mean the pokey for you until it’s all sorted out. For less money than a dinner for two, you can get comprehensive coverage and liability for your rig for a three-day weekend. And if we need to say it—slow down. There’s no hurry.