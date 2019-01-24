Melissa Howard

It’s not just a Jeep wave. When we think about the Jeep community, we think family. If you see a Jeep broken down on the side of the road, there’s a good chance you will see another Jeep pulled over to help. That is the feeling we got at the 2018 Ocean City Jeep Week. Having attended the show for several years now, we were able to witness many reunions of friends with one common interest—Jeeps. Brad Hoffman, the man who makes the magic happen year after year, pulling off one impressive show after another, hosted another unforgettable Jeep family reunion. We watched as he made his way through the crowds of Jeeps, welcoming everyone personally; many admit to returning to the show every year because of the family feel of the show. From August 23-26, 2018, one of the largest family-friendly vacations for Jeepers on the East Coast was held in Ocean City, Maryland. After all, the best vacations are for relaxing, laughing with friends and family, eating good food, enjoying lazy days at the beach, and, of course, having some Jeep fun.

Every morning Jeeps line up at the Jolly Roger Amusement park, excited to sink their tires into the warm sand for a ride down the beach that is normally closed to vehicles. There’s always a crowd on the pier to cheer them on when they reach the end.

There were some new additions to the show that proved to be a huge hit in 2018. A sand course was added to the festivities. There’s something amazing about the moist and salty breeze, along with the warm rays of the sun, while driving your Jeep along a sandy obstacle course on the beach. A new off-road course was also added this year for Jeep Jam with some ambitious obstacles for even the highly modified Jeeps. The daily Jeep crawl on the beach each morning was the perfect way to start the day, and of course the show ’n’ shine and vendor show at the convention center were again favorites for Jeep lovers.

This ever-growing show is not one to miss. If you enjoy Jeeps, the beach, great food, lots of cool Jeeps and accessories, and the camaraderie of the Jeep world, this is the show for you. Be sure to check out the lineup for the 2019 Ocean City Jeep Week at oceancityjeepweek.com.

Since it’s a must to air down your tires to get on the beach, an air station was set up at the end of the morning beach crawl. This not only served as a convenient place to air up but also as a social gathering where participants could check out the other rigs and meet some new friends.

Among the crowd was Nicholas Palmer having a great time on the sand in his ’15 Hard Rock–edition Jeep Wrangler.

The beach obstacle course was a new addition to the show this year, and people quickly lined up after the morning crawl to get in on some sand play. Not only did you get to drive on a beach that is never open to drive on, there was also an obstacle course in the sand that put this over the top on the fun scale.

There’s something about hanging out on the beach in your Jeep with the windshield down and the wind on your face that puts you in a happy place, or at least it does for us.

Jeeps kept coming to have a go at the sand course, and with multiple times and days available, everyone had the opportunity to join in. We think this will be a huge draw for the 2019 show.

Who says good times in the Jeep world are for adults only! Every evening after the fun festivities of the day, there were gatherings around town to keep the good times going with some family fun, good eats, drinks, and lots of gawking over the many Jeeps in attendance.

Every year people flock to the convention center to check out all the latest and greatest new parts and accessories in the Jeep industry. If you wanted to check out everything from bumpers to sound systems, or if you just wanted to see all the cool builds in the show ’n’ shine, this was the place to be.

It happens! The Jeep Jam had some difficult obstacles, but it didn’t slow down the flow. If you ended up in a bit of a pickle, Chris Cropper, owner of C.C. Customs, co-founder of the show, and the creator of this off-the-chart obstacle course, was there with his team of volunteers to safely help you get back on the right path.

You could see everything from a stock Jeep to a built-to-the-hilt rig on the obstacle course, and needless to say, some had a harder time than others doing the course. Kane Riccardi, in his ’42 Ford Jeep, zipped through the obstacle like it was nothing. We watched as he did even the hardest obstacles without the slightest hesitation.

The Jeep Jam obstacle course was far from a mall crawl, but it didn’t stop Derich Holman from getting in on the action in his ’08 Jeep Grand Cherokee Hemi with a 3.5-inch lift. It might not look like a vehicle that goes off-roading, but he proved its worth on the course.

Maybe it was just in our heads, but when we watched Christopher Berg from Centerport, New York, pop up over the hill in his ’98 Jeep Grand Cherokee, all we could hear was “Pig Pen this here’s the Rubber Duck and I’m about to put the hammer down.”

It’s okay to be a little twisted—especially when it’s on an obstacle course. The team at C.C Customs outdid themselves on the new Jeep Jam course. There was something to challenge all Jeeps no matter the size of the build.

John Tressler made the trek from Adah, Pennsylvania, to have a little fun in the ’00 Jeep Wrangler he bought new when he graduated from high school. As you can see, there’s not much stock about this Jeep anymore. With some help from friends, he did all the modifications, including stretching it 13 inches, a custom-built rollcage, and custom-made beadlocks, along with tons of other mods.

In this day and age of the Jeep world, and all the discussions about who waves and who doesn’t wave, and who’s offended by who doesn’t wave, we’d like to show you an example of a true Jeep wave.

There’s a reason this big green beast of a Jeep is called the Hulk. In addition to the Jeep Jam obstacle course, there was a play area for the monster builds, producing a challenge for everyone. Johnny Burns, from Sayville, New York, wasn’t giving up on any of the harder obstacles, and that gave the crowd quite a show.

One of the greatest things about the show is seeing all kinds of Jeeps, and the Jeep Commando is always one of our favorites. In 1971, the Jeepster name was not the only thing dropped, they also dropped the iconic grille on the ’72 and ’73 Commando for the last two years of production.

Sometimes you can’t help but question the line taken on a particular obstacle and are left scratching your head wondering how exactly they got into the position they managed to end up in.

Even though the weather was perfect for this year’s show, it was still nice to have a retreat from the sun while enjoying the displays of Jeep goodies, a little one-on-one time with your favorite vendors, or even a snack and comfortable place to relax while enjoying lunch.

Some of the best things about being involved in the Jeep community are the friendships made, and the help you get from other people never wanting anything in return. Year after year we see these friendly faces doing their part to make this show a success. If you haven’t had the pleasure of hanging out with Brad Hoffman, put it on your bucket list, you won’t regret it.