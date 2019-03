Calendar: August 2019

Posted in Events on March 25, 2019

Jered Korfhage Staff Editor - Four Wheeler

August 1-3

What: Coal Mountain Jeep JamboreeWhere: Coal Township, PennsylvaniaHosted by: Jeep Jamboree USAInfo: jeepjamboreeusa.com

August 2-4

What: Carlisle Truck NationalsWhere: Carlisle, PennsylvaniaHosted by: Carlisle EventsInfo: carlisleevents.com

August 2-4

What: Trucks Gone Wild at Barnyard All TerrainWhere: Livermore, MaineHosted by: Trucks Gone WildInfo: trucksgonewild.com

August 3

What: Sno*Drift SummerWhere: Atlanta, MichiganHosted by: Rally AmericaInfo: rally-america.com

August 3

What: Smashin & Crashin Demolition DerbyWhere: Lancaster, PennsylvaniaHosted by: Buck Motorsports ParkInfo: buckmotorsports.com

August 3-4

What: Truck & Jeep FestWhere: Atlanta, GeorgiaHosted by: 4Wheel PartsInfo: 4wheelparts.com

August 4-5

What: Big Dogs Summer SlamWhere: Gore, VirginiaHosted by: Big Dogs OffroadInfo: bigdogsoffroad.com

August 8-11

What: Trucks Gone Wild at Plant BambooWhere: Okeechobee, FloridaHosted by: Trucks Gone WildInfo: trucksgonewild.com

August 8-11

What: 22nd Rubicon Trail Jeep JamboreeWhere: The Rubicon Trail, CaliforniaHosted by: Jeep Jamboree USAInfo: jeepjamboreeusa.com

August 8-11

What: 52nd Annual Sierra TrekWhere: Truckee, CaliforniaHosted by: California Four Wheel Drive AssociationInfo: cal4wheel.com

August 10

What: Lucas Oil East Coast Series Truck and Tractor PullingWhere: Lancaster, PennsylvaniaHosted by: Buck Motorsports ParkInfo: buckmotorsports.com

August 10-11

What: W.E. Rock Western SeriesWhere: Goldendale, WashingtonHosted by: Broken Boulder FarmInfo: werocklive.com

August 11

What: Old Dominion Jeep FestWhere: Spotsylvania, VirginiaHosted by: Big Snatch Off RoadInfo: olddominionjeepfest.com

August 12

What: Rubicon Trail AdventureWhere: Lake Tahoe, CaliforniaHosted by: Badlands Off-Road AdventuresInfo: 4x4training.com

August 15-17

What: 11th Big Horn Mountains Jeep JamboreeWhere: Dayton, WyomingHosted by: Jeep Jamboree USAInfo: jeepjamboreeusa.com

August 16

What: General Tire Vegas to Reno Presented By FoxWhere: Las Vegas, NevadaHosted by: Best in the Desert Racing AssociationInfo: bitd.com

August 17

What: Jeep Jam Show and ShineWhere: Wilmington, OhioHosted by: Muddy Buddys Jeep Wrangler ClubInfo: jeepjam.net

August 17-18

What: Truck & Jeep FestWhere: Orlando, FloridaHosted by: 4Wheel PartsInfo: 4wheelparts.com

August 23-24

What: Scheid Diesel ExtravaganzaWhere: Terre Haute, IndianaHosted by: Scheid Diesel Service CompanyInfo: scheiddiesel.com

August 24

What: Monster Truck Show/Tuff Truck CompetitionWhere: Lancaster, PennsylvaniaHosted by: Buck Motorsports ParkInfo: buckmotorsports.com

August 24

What: Sand Off-Road DrivingWhere: Grover Beach, CaliforniaHosted by: Badlands Off-Road AdventuresInfo: 4x4training.com

August 24-25

What: Iron Range Off-Road August Rust BustWhere: Gilbert, MinnesotaHosted by: Iron Range OffroadInfo: ironrangeoffroad.com

August 30-September 2

What: Trucks Gone Wild at Prove It!Where: Lebanon, MaineHosted by: Trucks Gone WildInfo: trucksgonewild.com