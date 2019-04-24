Best T-shirts of 2019 Easter Jeep Safari #EJS2019

Traci Clark

“Been there, done that, have the T-shirt to prove it,” is a saying from the old days. T-shirts are a popular way to remember fun events and to show your allegiance to your favorite parts manufacturer. We scoured Moab looking for some of the best T-shirt designs for the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari. Several manufacturers offered shirts for sale during the vendor show on Thursday and Friday at Spanish Trail arena; others gave them away on trail runs or as raffle prizes. The Humane Society of Moab Valley jumped on board this year with a fund-raiser shirt, and the Moab Diner sells an exclusive design each year. Here are our Top 10 favorites for 2019.

#10 Teraflex – Road Map

#9 RCV Performance Products – Trail Map

#8 Don’t Follow Me

#7 BFGoodrich

#6 MetalCloak – Got Flex?

#5 Humane Society of Moab Valley – Off Road Trails and Wagging Tails

#4 Jeep – Flatfender Delicate Arch 53rd Safari

#3 Moab Diner

#2 Warn – Moab Jeep Safari 2019

Our top spot goes to Advance Adapters with the simple front logo and the bright design on the back. Just looking at the back of this T-shirt brings memories of the weeklong adventure back to the forefront of our minds.

Best Beach Towel at the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari goes to Rugged Ridge with the company’s “Ready to Rock” towel. It’s soft and luxurious, and the image depicts all the places your Jeep can take you—from the red rocks of Utah to the palm tree–dotted sandy beaches of the coast and everywhere in between.