EJS2019 Best Moab First-Time Jeep Trail

When people are planning on attending their very first trip to Moab, Utah, and they ask which trail they should do, our recommendation is most often the Fins & Things Trail. It’s fairly easy, in that all major obstacles have go-arounds, and the trail is clearly marked the entire way, yet there are thrilling challenges at almost every turn. The trail alternates between twisting and turning sandy paths through the landscape, rocky stretches that must be driven with care, and steep but not too steep climbs and descents on sandstone domes, plateaus, and fins rising from the ground.

The trail route had recently been changed to reduce traffic through the Fins & Things Campground, where the entrance to the trail had been located. Now the entrance is about half a mile before you get to the campground, right next to the trailer parking lot. We joined our friends at Truck Hero, Rugged Ridge, and Superlift on a run through Fins & Things to get reacquainted with a trail we suggest for those who have not been to Easter Jeep Safari before.

This sandstone is often referred to as “slickrock,” but it’s not slick. When dry, it’s like sandpaper you can drive on, with amplified traction characteristics. The trail is clearly marked with signs at every fork or crossing, and the decades of tires on the sandstone have left a trail (also marked with white painted arrows) that is easy to follow. There will be times when the nose of your Jeep is pointed into the sky and you can’t see what’s ahead; however, having reconnoitered the trail ahead of you and knowing where the track leads makes it much easier. If you join one of the Red Rock 4-Wheelers’ guided trips offered during Easter Jeep Safari, a guide will “spot you” through all the major obstacles, making it all that much easier. This guided method is a great way to learn off-road driving skills, too. Pay attention to how the spotters direct you and how your vehicle reacts—soon enough you’ll learn the skills and be that person who others ask which trail they should do. Check out our gallery of photographs from this year’s run of the newly rearranged Fins & Things Trail.