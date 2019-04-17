Click for Coverage
Due to the EU’s Global Data Protection Regulation, our website is currently unavailable to visitors from most European countries. We apologize for this inconvenience and encourage you to visit www.motortrend.com for the latest on new cars, car reviews and news, concept cars and auto show coverage, awards and much more.MOTORTREND.COM
  • JP Magazine
  • Dirt Sports + Off-Road
  • 4-Wheel & Off-Road
  • Four Wheeler
  • Get A Print Subscription
  • Get A Digital Subscription
  • Gift Subscriptions
  • Subscriber Services
  • Back Issues
  • Personalized Covers

PHOTO GALLERY (159)

X
View Full Image
Read the Article:

#EJS2019 Best Moab First-Time Jeep Trail

Posted in Events on April 17, 2019
Share this
Stuart A. Bourdon Technical Editor, Jp Magazine

When people are planning on attending their very first trip to Moab, Utah, and they ask which trail they should do, our recommendation is most often the Fins & Things Trail. It’s fairly easy, in that all major obstacles have go-arounds, and the trail is clearly marked the entire way, yet there are thrilling challenges at almost every turn. The trail alternates between twisting and turning sandy paths through the landscape, rocky stretches that must be driven with care, and steep but not too steep climbs and descents on sandstone domes, plateaus, and fins rising from the ground.

The trail route had recently been changed to reduce traffic through the Fins & Things Campground, where the entrance to the trail had been located. Now the entrance is about half a mile before you get to the campground, right next to the trailer parking lot. We joined our friends at Truck Hero, Rugged Ridge, and Superlift on a run through Fins & Things to get reacquainted with a trail we suggest for those who have not been to Easter Jeep Safari before.

This sandstone is often referred to as “slickrock,” but it’s not slick. When dry, it’s like sandpaper you can drive on, with amplified traction characteristics. The trail is clearly marked with signs at every fork or crossing, and the decades of tires on the sandstone have left a trail (also marked with white painted arrows) that is easy to follow. There will be times when the nose of your Jeep is pointed into the sky and you can’t see what’s ahead; however, having reconnoitered the trail ahead of you and knowing where the track leads makes it much easier. If you join one of the Red Rock 4-Wheelers’ guided trips offered during Easter Jeep Safari, a guide will “spot you” through all the major obstacles, making it all that much easier. This guided method is a great way to learn off-road driving skills, too. Pay attention to how the spotters direct you and how your vehicle reacts—soon enough you’ll learn the skills and be that person who others ask which trail they should do. Check out our gallery of photographs from this year’s run of the newly rearranged Fins & Things Trail.

PhotosView Slideshow
fins and things trail report 2 fins and things trail report 3 fins and things trail report 4 fins and things trail report 5 fins and things trail report 6 fins and things trail report 7 fins and things trail report 8 fins and things trail report 9 fins and things trail report 10 fins and things trail report 11 fins and things trail report 12 fins and things trail report 13 fins and things trail report 14 fins and things trail report 15 fins and things trail report 16 fins and things trail report 17 fins and things trail report 18 fins and things trail report 19 fins and things trail report 20 fins and things trail report 21 fins and things trail report 22 fins and things trail report 23 fins and things trail report 24 fins and things trail report 25 fins and things trail report 26 fins and things trail report 27 fins and things trail report 28 fins and things trail report 29 fins and things trail report 30 fins and things trail report 31 fins and things trail report 32 fins and things trail report 33 fins and things trail report 34 fins and things trail report 35 fins and things trail report 36 fins and things trail report 37 fins and things trail report 38 fins and things trail report 39 fins and things trail report 40 fins and things trail report 41 fins and things trail report 42 fins and things trail report 43 fins and things trail report 44 fins and things trail report 45 fins and things trail report 46 fins and things trail report 47 fins and things trail report 48 fins and things trail report 49 fins and things trail report 50 fins and things trail report 51 fins and things trail report 52 fins and things trail report 53 fins and things trail report 54 fins and things trail report 55 fins and things trail report 56 fins and things trail report 57 fins and things trail report 58 fins and things trail report 59 fins and things trail report 60 fins and things trail report 61 fins and things trail report 62 fins and things trail report 63 fins and things trail report 64 fins and things trail report 65 fins and things trail report 66 fins and things trail report 67 fins and things trail report 68 fins and things trail report 69 fins and things trail report 70 fins and things trail report 71 fins and things trail report 72 fins and things trail report 73 fins and things trail report 74 fins and things trail report 75 fins and things trail report 76 fins and things trail report 77 fins and things trail report 78 fins and things trail report 79 fins and things trail report 80 fins and things trail report 81 fins and things trail report 82 fins and things trail report 83 fins and things trail report 84 fins and things trail report 85 fins and things trail report 86 fins and things trail report 87 fins and things trail report 88 fins and things trail report 89 fins and things trail report 90 fins and things trail report 91 fins and things trail report 92 fins and things trail report 93 fins and things trail report 94 fins and things trail report 95 fins and things trail report 96 fins and things trail report 97 fins and things trail report 98 fins and things trail report 99 fins and things trail report 100 fins and things trail report 101 fins and things trail report 102 fins and things trail report 103 fins and things trail report 104 fins and things trail report 105 fins and things trail report 106 fins and things trail report 107 fins and things trail report 108 fins and things trail report 109 fins and things trail report 110 fins and things trail report 111 fins and things trail report 112 fins and things trail report 113 fins and things trail report 114 fins and things trail report 115 fins and things trail report 116 fins and things trail report 117 fins and things trail report 119 fins and things trail report 120 fins and things trail report 121 fins and things trail report 122 fins and things trail report 123 fins and things trail report 124 fins and things trail report 125 fins and things trail report 126 fins and things trail report 127 fins and things trail report 128 fins and things trail report 129 fins and things trail report 130 fins and things trail report 131 fins and things trail report 132 fins and things trail report 133 fins and things trail report 134 fins and things trail report 135 fins and things trail report 136 fins and things trail report 137 fins and things trail report 138 fins and things trail report 139 fins and things trail report 140 fins and things trail report 141 fins and things trail report 142 fins and things trail report 144 fins and things trail report 145 fins and things trail report 146 fins and things trail report 147 fins and things trail report 148 fins and things trail report 149 fins and things trail report 150 fins and things trail report 151 fins and things trail report 152 fins and things trail report 153 fins and things trail report 154 fins and things trail report 155 fins and things trail report 156 fins and things trail report 157 fins and things trail report 158

What's Trending

  • Got a Cummins Tow Rig? Get an Easy Cummins Can Koozie #EJS2019
  • Driving the UACJ-6D 800 Miles to Moab With No Cooling Fan
  • Fun With Friends #EJS2019
  • #EJS2019 Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter Concept Exclusive Video and Photos!
  • #EJS2019 Best Moab First-Time Jeep Trail

Connect With Us

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to the Magazine

Browse Articles By Vehicle

See Results

Related Articles

CLOSE X
BUYER'S GUIDE
SEE THE ALL NEW
NEWS, REVIEWS & SPECS
RESEARCH VEHICLE