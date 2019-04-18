EJS2019 Exclusive Video and Photos of the Jeep J6, JT Scrambler, and Gladiator Gravity Concepts!

It has become tradition that Jeep and Mopar trot out concept vehicles at the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah. For 2019, on the Mopar side of things, there were three amazing concepts. There was the two-door Jeep J6 pickup, a retro Jeep JT Scrambler pickup, and the rockclimber-themed Jeep Gladiator Gravity.

Read on for a description of each and check out the exclusive video and photos. Keep an eye on fourwheeler.com and Four Wheeler magazine for lots more information on these trucks.

Jeep J6

Jeep J6

The Jeep J6 concept mixes the classic Jeep truck styling of the late 1970s with prototype and production Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) from Mopar. It’s a Rubicon customized in a two-door configuration, and it maximizes cargo space with a large 6-foot bed that is 12 inches longer than a standard Jeep Gladiator bed. The wheelbase measures 118.4 inches—the same as a current-generation Jeep Wrangler. The Metallic Brilliant Blue paint pays homage to the exterior look of the ’78 Jeep Honcho.

Some of the truck’s features include body color–matched spray-in bedliner, prototype sport/rollbar, JPP LED lights, spare tire carrier, prototype 17-inch beadlock wheels, 37-inch tires, prototype 2-inch stinger bar, a concept removable hardtop, and 10 JPP 5-inch LED lights.

Inside, there are Katzkin leather seats and armrests, an auxiliary switch bank, a bright pedal kit, all-weather floor mats, and molded doorsill guards.

Jeep JT Scrambler

Jeep JT Scrambler

The Jeep JT Scrambler concept is a heritage-inspired remix, carrying the throwback color palette and graphics of the iconic CJ Scrambler crossed with a combination of available items from JPP as well as conceptual touches.

The bed area is customized with a spray-in bedliner, a prototype tube sport/rollbar made of 2-inch steel, and diffused LED task lights mounted to the sport/rollbar, among other things.

The JT Scrambler pulls liberally from the Mopar brand’s JPP line, including a set of four 5-inch LED lights stationed atop the sport/rollbar and two stationed on the vehicle’s A-pillars. Facing forward on the brushguard up front are a pair of JPP 7-inch LED lights, pointing the way at 8,000 lumens each.

More mods: Custom JPP 17-inch slot wheels, JPP 2-inch lift kit, 37-inch tires, and JPP rock rails. The 3.6L engine is augmented with a Mopar cold-air intake and after-cat exhaust.

The Scrambler’s interior includes Katzkin Amaretto Brown leather seats, an auxiliary switch bank, Mopar bright pedal kit, and all-weather floor mats.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity

Jeep Gladiator Gravity

The rockclimber-themed Jeep Gladiator Gravity concept is modified with a full complement of available-at-launch JPP parts from Mopar.

The attention-grabbing color is Punk’N Metallic Orange. In the bed area, Mopar cross rails work in concert with a cargo carrier basket to deliver storage space for rockclimbing gear. A unique Mopar/Decked truck bed storage system offers additional lockable cargo space through dual sliding drawers, while still allowing for storage on top in the bed area.

The open-air potential of the Jeep Gladiator—unlike any other offered by a production midsize truck—is realized through JPP 2-inch round steel tube doors, a mesh sunbonnet that provides cover while keeping the top-down feel, and tie-down straps that secure the windshield when lowered.

Jeep Gladiator Gravity is raised with the JPP 2-inch lift kit and runs on 17-inch wheels and 35-inch tires. Heavy-gauge steel JPP rock rails are thicker and wider and utilize the same powdercoating as Ram Truck bedliners to provide a non-slip finish. In front of the Mopar satin black grille there are JPP 7-inch LED lights. There are also 5-inch LED lights on the A-pillars.

The vehicle is also upgraded with a cold-air intake and after-cat exhaust system, Katzkin leather seats, and a number of Mopar accessories, including grab handles, MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) bags, and all-weather floor mats.