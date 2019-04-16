EJS2019 Jeep Flatbill Concept Exclusive Video And Photos!

Jeep says that the Flatbill concept is “designed with the desert lifestyle in mind.” It’s billed as a fun look at the all-new Gladiator, mixed with the extreme thrills of the motocross world. The result, says Jeep, is “an unmistakable, loud and rowdy appearance that serves as the ultimate hauler for an array of toys.”

Flatbill was one of six concepts unveiled by Jeep and Mopar at the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari, and the motocross culture inspired Flatbill’s exterior, which includes a vented carbon hood, high-clearance flares, and a custom-designed shortened front bumper and skidplate.

Flatbill is a truck dedicated to dirt bike riding through and through and is fully equipped to handle transport of dirt bikes. With the removal of the tailgate, dedicated wheel ramps have been installed that slide out for easy access and loading. Custom bodywork on the bed lowers and the addition of a tube rear bumper increase the vehicle’s departure angle for added capability.

But wait, there’s more! Underneath Flatbill is a pair of Dynatrac ProRock 60 axles, an Off Road Evolution custom 4-inch lift kit with large rear bypass shocks, and 20-inch wheels. And Flatbill rolls on massive 40-inch tires.

Interior features include bright bed-lined floors and custom-trimmed seats that create a fun and sporty environment.

Flatbill is powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V-6 engine with a cold-air Mopar intake, and it’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

