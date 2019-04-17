EJS2019 Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter Concept Exclusive Video and Photos!

Restomods have become a standard part of the annual Jeep/Mopar Easter Jeep Safari concept collection, and for 2019 came the incredible Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter. This rig was one of six concept vehicles unveiled in Moab, and it’s a seamless blend of vintage and modern components. The term “Five-Quarter” is a historical nod to Jeep trucks of the past that were 1¼ tons or “five-quarters.”

The Five-Quarter began with a Craigslist-sourced ’68 M-715, and this Gladiator-based military vehicle was reimagined with design and functional improvements to its chassis, drivetrain, and cargo configurations.

Outside, the original front sheetmetal was removed and a full carbon-fiber front end takes its place. The factory bed was replaced with an all-new, bobbed 6-foot custom-fabricated aluminum bed that has been perforated and reimaged using a mix of water jet–cut panels and wood slats. Other body mods include a 3.5-inch drop to its convertible soft top, further enhancing its factory monster truck silhouette.

Other exterior mods include HID headlights, LED auxiliary lights, LED halo lights in the original taillight buckets, functional rock rails that run the length of the body side, modified front Jeep Gladiator Rubicon steel bumpers, and a brushed metal–finished body and tailgate.

The M-715 Five-Quarter’s original frame has been reinforced and the suspension consists of a heavy-duty link/coil system. Additionally, the front axle has been pulled forward 2 inches and replaced with a Dynatrac ProRock 60. Out back is a Dynatrac ProRock 80 axle. Twenty-inch beadlock wheels are wrapped with large 40-inch tires.

Inside, mods include headrest-free Jeep Wrangler seats, water-jetted aluminum components, and bed-lined floors.

But that’s not all! Not hardly! Under the hood is a 6.2L supercharged “Hellcrate” Hemi V-8 engine, which produces more than 700 hp.

Check out the exclusive video and photos of Five-Quarter and keep an eye on fourwheeler.com and Four Wheeler magazine for lots more information on the truck.