EJS2019 Jeep Wayout Concept Exclusive Video And Photos!

If you’re into overlanding, and even if you’re not, you need to see the Jeep Wayout concept that was unveiled in Moab, Utah, during the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari. It was one of six trucks unveiled by Jeep and Mopar, and it takes advantage of the all-new Gladiator’s class-leading payload, carrying items such as a full rooftop tent and a large, sprawling custom canopy.

Among other things, Wayout has body armor, a new Gator Green color that will be available on production Gladiator models, a custom bed rack with an integrated ladder, the two-person rooftop tent, and 270-degree awning with amber LED task lighting.

The rig also includes two custom-fit auxiliary fuel tanks integrated into the bedsides, an ARB onboard air system with a body-mounted quick-disconnect air supply line, a Jeep Performance Parts 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch steel wheels, 37-inch mud-terrain tires, a 12,000-pound Warn winch, a Jeep Performance Parts snorkel, an integrated roof-rack system, and a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system for added lockable dry storage on long treks. Inside, there are bed-lined floors and trimmed brown leather seats with laser-etched inserts of topographical maps.

The Jeep Wayout is powered by the 3.6L Pentastar V-6 engine and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Check out the exclusive video and photos from the reveal and keep an eye on fourwheeler.com and Four Wheeler magazine for lots more information on Wayout.