Fullsize Ideas in Action #EJS2019

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and we have no doubt that that is true. We occasionally have some pretty good ideas mixed in with a bunch of stinkers, but the truth is our lazy nature guides us to look for and steal…er…borrow other people’s good ideas. Every time we walk past a 4x4 rig we try to look for good ideas the owner has built in that we can use on our future builds. It’s a great way to hone that trial rig into the perfect off-road machine, or at the very least make your life (and ours) a little easier.

Today we got a chance to check out some of the rigs, and a ton of the action, on Easter Jeep Safari’s Fullsize Invasion trail run on Behind the Rocks trail just south of Moab. Along the way we spotted some cool ideas, like sleeper K-5 Blazers, exo-cages that protect the roof and occupants but don’t hang out the side of the rig, rear winches, a locking hub trail fix, aluminum flatbeds, a flexible exhaust tip, trick towstrap storage, fenderwell trimming, and more. Also, with an abundance of action we’ll toss in a bunch of cool pics of wheels-up action from this technical and exciting trail.