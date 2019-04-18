Click for Coverage
PHOTO GALLERY (55)

Read the Article:

Fullsize Ideas in Action #EJS2019

Posted in Events on April 18, 2019
Verne Simons Technical Editor, Four Wheeler Network

They say that necessity is the mother of invention, and we have no doubt that that is true. We occasionally have some pretty good ideas mixed in with a bunch of stinkers, but the truth is our lazy nature guides us to look for and steal…er…borrow other people’s good ideas. Every time we walk past a 4x4 rig we try to look for good ideas the owner has built in that we can use on our future builds. It’s a great way to hone that trial rig into the perfect off-road machine, or at the very least make your life (and ours) a little easier.

Today we got a chance to check out some of the rigs, and a ton of the action, on Easter Jeep Safari’s Fullsize Invasion trail run on Behind the Rocks trail just south of Moab. Along the way we spotted some cool ideas, like sleeper K-5 Blazers, exo-cages that protect the roof and occupants but don’t hang out the side of the rig, rear winches, a locking hub trail fix, aluminum flatbeds, a flexible exhaust tip, trick towstrap storage, fenderwell trimming, and more. Also, with an abundance of action we’ll toss in a bunch of cool pics of wheels-up action from this technical and exciting trail.

PhotosView Slideshow
002 fullsize ideas 003 fullsize ideas 004 fullsize ideas 005 fullsize ideas 006 fullsize ideas 007 fullsize ideas 008 fullsize ideas 009 fullsize ideas 010 fullsize ideas 011 fullsize ideas 012 fullsize ideas 013 fullsize ideas 014 fullsize ideas 015 fullsize ideas 017 fullsize ideas 018 fullsize ideas 019 fullsize ideas 020 fullsize ideas 021 fullsize ideas 022 fullsize ideas 023 fullsize ideas 024 fullsize ideas 025 fullsize ideas 026 fullsize ideas 027 fullsize ideas 028 fullsize ideas 029 fullsize ideas 030 fullsize ideas 031 fullsize ideas 032 fullsize ideas 033 fullsize ideas 034 fullsize ideas 035 fullsize ideas 036 fullsize ideas 037 fullsize ideas 038 fullsize ideas 039 fullsize ideas 040 fullsize ideas 041 fullsize ideas 042 fullsize ideas 043 fullsize ideas 044 fullsize ideas 045 fullsize ideas 046 fullsize ideas 047 fullsize ideas 048 fullsize ideas 049 fullsize ideas 050 fullsize ideas 051 fullsize ideas 052 fullsize ideas 053 fullsize ideas 054 fullsize ideas 055 fullsize ideas

