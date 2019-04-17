Click for Coverage
PHOTO GALLERY (48)

Read the Article:

Fun With Friends #EJS2019

Posted in Events on April 17, 2019
Verne Simons Technical Editor, Four Wheeler Network

Wheeling is about spending time with friends, and that’s exactly what we did today thanks to Skyjacker Suspensions. The company hosted a run outside Moab on a trail called Steel Bender. It’s not a very hardcore trail, but some days you just wanna enjoy the scenery and chat with good buddies you’ve known for years and make some new ones that you will know for years to come.

We had a great smattering of old, new, diesel, gas, supercharged, and underpowered engines, plus every engine in between, all doing duty in new a JL Wrangler, Toyotas, Skyjacker’s sick early Bronco, Daystar’s Bootlegger Power Wagon, and even a pair of Ultimate Adventure vehicles—the Derange Rover and the UACJ-6D. We had good weather, a great group of people, and no big crowds.

Check out some of the highlights from our day on the trail and be sure to check back at fourwheeler.com for more updates from EJS 2019.

