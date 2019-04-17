Click for Coverage
Read the Article:

Got a Cummins Tow Rig? Get an Easy Cummins Can Koozie #EJS2019

Posted in Events on April 17, 2019
Christian Hazel Editor, Petersen’s 4-Wheel & Off-Road
Photographers: Courtesy of Cummins

Do you have a Cummins-powered tow vehicle? Are you at Moab Easter Jeep Safari? Snap a photo of it and tag @cumminsrepower on Facebook, and Cummins will send you a free Cummins can koozie. And hey, if you’re not out here this year in Moab with your Cummins-powered tow rig but you towed to Moab in a previous year, go ahead and tag ’em anyway. We won’t tell.

One more thing, as long as we’re talking Cummins deals. If you’re in the market for a crate engine, Cummins is offering $1,500 off the $8,999 MSRP R2.8 Turbo Diesel from April 1–June 30. That’s right, get an immediate $1,500 off purchase at checkout using the discount code: motortrend Get the deal here: https://repower.cummins.com/discount/motortrend?redirect=%2Fproducts%2Fr2-8-turbo-diesel

