Secret Trail Report #EJS2019

In this business you meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends. It is, however, the fast pace of this very business that keeps us from wheelin’ with friends as often as we would like. This trail is not exactly a secret, and if you’ve run it before and recognize the scenery, you’ll know exactly where and what it is. For now, we’re just going to call it the Friends and Family Fun Run and leave it at that. As we like to say, “If you know, you know.”

We and quite a few others have become good friends with the people from Roamr. These guys are Jeep enthusiasts, talented fabricators, have built a number of finely engineered Jeeps ranging from a Commando to a J-truck to a number of other projects in between, and are just very cool people. Some of their rigs have graced various SEMA booths over the years, but these are not “those SEMA trucks.” These guys build rigs that look good and wheel great.

We first met them at the 2016 SEMA Show when they debuted their ’87 Jeep Grand Wagoneer build (www.fourwheeler.com/features/1706-1987-jeep-grand-wagoneer-built-for-roamin), and we were happily amazed to see a real-world build on display at a show where not-so-real builds often dominate the scene. The very next year, they showed up with a killer ’74 Jeep J-20 (www.fourwheeler.com/features/1805-a-1974-jeep-j20-overlander-with-an-edge) nicknamed “Tomahawk.” In 2018 the guys brought a super Commando build (which will also be featured soon).

Among the dozen and a half vehicles on the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari “unofficial” friends and family trail run that day were Tomahawk, Ken Farley’s ’79 Jeep Cherokee S (www.fourwheeler.com/features/1811-fullsize-1979-jeep-cherokee-chief-s-power-and-patina), and a broad collection of 4x4s that included two Commandos, a few JKs, a sweet Ford crew cab flatbed build, and lots of other well-built rigs, some of which you will see featured in the next few months.

The trail was not difficult. The day wasn’t meant to be a rock-grinding challenge, but a fun get-together for friends and family to enjoy some of best scenery and fresh air that the Moab, Utah, area has to offer. And boy did it deliver. Check out the photos here of our fun run with the Roamr gang, and if you recognize the trail, keep it to yourself. We want places like this to be a new discovery for others as it was for us that day.