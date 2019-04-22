What Do You See? #EJS2019

Just about anyone should enjoy looking at old Jeeps from the ’40s and ’50s. These beasts have survived despite use, abuse, exploration, and adventure, and they are the first real platform for off-road enthusiasts. All old rigs have a story to tell when you know what you’re looking at. Also, anyone who’s done this will know that what you’re looking at isn’t always simple or cut and dry. Many things have likely been changed. After close to 40 years playing with old 4x4s (and a lot of Jeeps) we’ve seen a thing or two, but we are always happy to keep learning.

So when flatfenders (and other Jeeps) spontaneously grouped on the north end of Moab during Easter Jeep Safari 2019 for what we will unofficially call the Friday Flatfender Fun Run, we had to go so we could see these rigs. We took a ton of detail photos (and added in a few from the trail); some show things that are “right” or factory correct, while some show things that just aren’t quite right. Mind you, none of these things are “wrong” in our eyes, but they all tell a story about the fun and adventures these old time capsules have had and the people who joined them along the way. All we see is subject to imperfect human interpretation, and never forget, just about anything can be faked, even on an old farm Jeep.

Check out the pics, and hit me up on Facebook (www.facebook.com/verne.simons) if you wonder what I am seeing in a given image. I’ll tell you what I saw when I took the pic and what it means…in my experience.