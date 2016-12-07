We’re sure you’ve heard this one before: It’s a daily driver that does double duty as a weekend warrior. So have we. However, that cliché took on an entirely new meaning when we bumped into George Prince and his ’15 Jeep JK Wrangler during the Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep. He not only drove his JK to Las Vegas from his home in Commerce, Georgia, but he also spent two days on the trail with us and then rambled around the red-rock trails of Moab for a few days before driving it all the way back home.

The ’15 Jeep JK’s 3.6L V-6 engine, automatic trans, and transfer case have been left unmodified so far (who knows what George did once back home), but he went to town on the suspension system almost the day he brought it home from the dealer lot. A TeraFlex 2 1/2-inch suspension system and 1-inch coil spacers were added, as well as TeraFlex 9550 shocks at all four corners. TeraFlex upper and Alpine lower adjustable control arms were also part of his new suspension strategy. Front spring retainers and a Carolina Driveline driveshaft upgrade in front all help keep the Jeep and George happy.

The stock axles were beefed up with 4.56 ARB air lockers, Poison Spyder diff covers, and Nitro Gear sleeves and gussets. Level 8 15x8-inch Tracker wheels and BFGoodrich 35/12.50R15 MT KM2 tires are bolted up to the ends of the axles. The fender flares were generously trimmed to help accommodate the 35-inch rubber.

The Jeep’s body was upgraded as well to help make it more dirt worthy. Starting with the nose, George added a Smittybilt SRC Classic front bumper on which a Smittybilt XRC winch was perched. Mopar Rubicon Rock Rails help keep the sheetmetal on the Jeep’s sides clean (well, at least straight). Out back, an EVO rear bumper and D-ring-mount inserts add some steel, and an OR-Fab swing-out tire carrier racks a spare 35er, two RotopaX fuel containers, and a Hi-Lift jack. The rear cargo area is filled with a Tuffy rear cargo security lockbox.

One of the signs of success for the first (2016) Jp Dirt ’N Drive presented by Jeep was that more than 70 Jeeps of all types and builds accompanied us on the two-day dirt road and backcountry byway adventure leading to the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab. Better yet, was that our inaugural event attracted participants such as George Prince and his ’15 Jeep JK Wrangler from as far away as Georgia. We hope to see you for the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘’N Drive. Stay tuned to fourwheeler.com/jp-magazine/ for registration details.

Hard Facts

Vehicle: ’15 Jeep JK WranglerEngine: 3.6L Pentastar V-6Transmission: W5A580 5-speed AutomaticTransfer Case: NV241 Command-TracSuspension: TeraFlex 2 1/2-inch suspension lift with 1-inch coil spacers, TeraFlex 9550 shocksAxles: Stock axles with 4.56 ARB air lockers, Nitro sleeves and gussetsWheels: 15x8-inch Level 8 TrackerTires: 35/12.50R15 BFGoodrich MT KM2