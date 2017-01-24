2015 JK Wrangler Rubicon Silvery Steed Built For Jeepin’

One of the best things about the Jp Dirt ‘N Drive presented by Jeep was that we got to meet all kinds of people and see all kinds of Jeeps. There were rigs from mild to wild, Cherokee to Wrangler, and even some CJs showed up. Some Jeeps had nearly stock engines, while some sported hot-rod V-8s. The owners were from as far away as the Carolinas and Canada, but some were practically neighbors.

One of those “neighbors” was Victor Torres of Norco, California. If you are not familiar with Norco, it’s a little bit of horse heaven, with a “ranch” feel and bridal paths replacing most sidewalks. We don’t mean that shiny-booted equestrian set, we mean good old-fashioned western-style livin’ tucked in between the mega-metro areas of Orange County and the Inland Empire (Riverside/San Bernardino).

Victor’s 2015 Jeep JK Unlimited Wrangler Rubicon began tough enough to handle most moderate trails, but it wouldn’t be like a Jeeper to leave anything stock, so within days of owning it, he had a Rubicon Express 3.5-inch lift suspension system underneath it with a set of Fox 2.0 reservoir shocks. ProComp 315/10R17 tires were mounted up to 17x8-inch Fuel Krank wheels. The suspension kit and bigger rubber gave the silvery steed some extra ground clearance, and a high-steer kit from Rubicon Express and a Fox ATS steering stabilizer were added to rein in any unwanted wandering.

The axles received Poison Spyder Bombshell diff covers for extra protection. At the same time, the body also received some iron. Smittybilt Atlas bumpers were bolted up front and rear; a Smittybilt XRC 9.5 winch with synthetic rope rides on the front bumper, and the rear bumper saddles the spare tire in a swing-out bumper-mounted carrier. Rock Hard 4x4 rock sliders defend the Jeep’s underbelly edges.

For now, Victor has no plans to modify the 3.6L Pentastar V-6 under the hood, aside from the Bassani exhaust system he added to give the Jeep a mellow note. The 285 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque coming out of the engine offer enough get up and go for now to keep Victor happily riding the backcountry trails of the Southwest. We hope to see him and his silvery steed again this year during the 2017 Jp Dirt ‘N Drive.

Hard Facts

2015 Jeep JK Unlimited Wrangler Rubicon3.6L Pentastar V-6W5A580 5-speed AutomaticNV241 OR Rock-TracRubicon Express 3.5-inch suspension system, Fox 2.0 reservoir shocks, Pro Comp steering stabilizerRubicon Dana 44 front and rear, 4.56 E-Lockers front and rear17x8-inch Fuel Krank wheels315/70R17 ProComp MTZExploring backroads of the Southwest