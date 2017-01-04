Jeeps from Across the Nation

Misty Eyed

This ’72 J2000 Townside comes to us via Dave Lewis of Chicora, Pennsylvania. The Jeep truck currently sits with 42,000 miles on it, but it wasn’t in this show-quality condition when Lewis first picked it up. Lewis states that there’s more than 100 hours of time put in by Wiles Auto Body Shop in East Brady, Pennsylvania. To make sure the J2000 appeared period-correct, the original Avocado Mist paint color was applied. Under the hood, you’ll find the stock 258ci engine, which is mated to the original three-speed transmission. A complete interior overhaul was done shortly after the bodywork, along with a fresh 4-inch suspension lift.

Summer of ‘63

Gary Moore of Pasadena, California, was inspired to write us after reading some of our recent Jeep history articles. He writes “In 1963, on a box boy's income, I purchased a brand new Jeep CJ-5 from Cooney Motors in El Monte, California, for the hideous sum of $1,600. It took me a whole year to pay for it, one of the reasons I still have it. That model year had few offerings other than three colors, one seat, and 5.38 gearing with a T-19 three-speed. The passenger seats and spare tire mount were sold separately. There was one other option at the dealer, and it was unpublicized: the Jeep Special. It was painted a rather-funky "Indian Coral" and had chrome bumpers with cream-colored wheels and grille. What was attractive was that for the same $1,600, one got bucket seats, 4.27 gearing, and a mounted spare tire. Attached is a rare photo in color of my unmodified CJ-5. At this point only a rollbar had been added. As I mentioned, I still have this Jeep, and it is now going through its fifth incarnation with Currie 9-inch front and rear axles, a NV4500, Dana 300, and a 418ci stroker.

Clean Up

Roger Larkin’s picked up his ’95 Wrangler YJ about eight years ago. He’s the second owner of the Jeep and has racked up some 92,000 miles of fun. He states this photo was taken nearly three years ago in Pocatello, Idaho. He writes that he had just brought it home from the detail shop, and it hasn’t been nearly as clean ever since.

F-Series TJ

Jeff Kries of Lebanon, Ohio, forgot to tell us the year of his Wrangler TJ, but it looks like he may have been too busy wheeling, so that’s OK. His Jeep is fit with the 4.0L inline-six engine, NV3550 transmission, and NP231 transfer case that was upgraded with a slip-yoke eliminator kit. The high-pinion Dana 60 front axle and Sterling 10.5 rear axle were plucked from a ’00 Ford F-350. Controlling the 1-ton axle set is a three-link front and four-link rear suspension. To provide better climbing stability, the wheelbase was stretched 8 inches longer stock. Providing traction are 40x13.50R17 Pro Comp Xtreme MT2 mud-terrain tires. Other notable upgrades include the high-line hood conversion, high steer, and a brake master cylinder from a Dodge Ram 3500.

Adventure Ready

This snapshot was taken of George and Andi Garcia’s ’14 Wrangler Unlimited at Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Marble Falls, Texas. The Austin, Texas, couple drove their JK down for the 2016 Jeep Xperience weekend event. Garcia’s JK retains the stock 3.6L engine and automatic transmission. But, the NVG241 transfer case is now splitting power to a Dynatrac ProRock 44 front and Dynatrac ProRock XD60 rear. Each axle is equipped with an ARB Air Locker to make sure the 37-inch Nitto Mud Grapplers can dig for traction. Additional mods include an EVO Manufacturing Double D long-arm suspension, EVO bumpers, and sliders. A Warn winch was added up front, just in case.