Jp magazine hits 20 years!

Yes, 20 years of Jp Magazine is in the books, and now it is a brand, which means it is much more than just a magazine. While the print magazine will always be the premium product, we have our website to complement it, as well as our Zinio digital edition (circsource.com/store), which can be viewed anywhere. Combined with our social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and the like, we have you covered in the world of Jeep.

Twenty years ago, none of this existed except for the magazine, nor did the technology for all the new venues we enjoy. Back then, we opened each reader’s handwritten letter as a Polaroid photo fell out with the hopes that they could get in the magazine. Nowadays, we enjoy reading the emails you send to us, so we can open email attachments and see your Jeeps as crisp digital images, just waiting to be plopped down on the pages of Jp. In fact, wouldn’t it be great to see a bunch of readers’ Jeeps for a future issue? Heck, if we get enough photos, we’ll do a huge gallery on the website for you to enjoy!

Here are the rules for our Readers’ Gallery: send us great Jeep photos by email to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with “Jp Gallery” and your name in the subject line. Make sure that the photo is in focus, high resolution, around 2 megapixels (1,600 by 2,000 pixels) and saved as JPG maximum quality or TIFF or BMP- but no PDFs or photos embedded in the copy. Action photos are the best of course, and well-lit photos are a bonus for us as well. If we select your photo for the cover, we’ll send you a Jp license plate for your effort, as well as getting to be on the cover of Jp Magazine!

How about club shots? We’ll take those too, as many of you have a group photo that really needs to be seen. Or how about upside-down pictures? That would make a great photo for another Whoops-style issue. And finally, send us your videos as well, as we have a great place for them on the website and Facebook, and that way the rest of the world can see your antics and achievements.

Got any other ideas? Just let us know by dropping us a line at jpeditor@jpmagazine.com. We do read all of your emails. And yes, we still open up those handwritten letters with a photo that falls out—that may be the best picture yet!

Rick Péwé