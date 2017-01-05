Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (world’s largest whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare too. Rather than the same built rides that we put in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic, and don’t forget the most important parts of all: who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

1.

A Jp Writer’s First Jeep

See, even we here at Jp have Sideways stories. One of our freelancers, Jim Brightly, tells this one about his first Jeep: “In November 1944, while FDR was winning his fourth election, my grandfather gave me my first ‘jeep.’ My grandfather, an iron worker by trade, who had worked on the Golden Gate Bridge and Hoover Dam, designed and hand built the ride-on car. During World War II, almost everything was rationed, so Jack ‘Pop’ Warner was forced to collect bits and pieces of material wherever he could find it to build this one-of-a-kind wheeler. The term ‘Jeeping’ hadn’t been coined yet, but according to Pop, everyone wanted one of these vehicles that kept showing up in newspaper accounts of the war.

2.

Jeep Inception

“This is a picture of my dad, Staff Sergeant Walter L. Wiese Jr., of St. Louis, Missouri, sitting in the passenger seat of an Army Jeep during World War II,” explained Joseph Wiese. “The picture was taken before he was wounded in action somewhere in Luxembourg. This picture also shows the start of an inclination toward Jeeps in the family, as I’ve owned four Cherokees and my son is on his first.”

3.

Cross-Country Honeymoon

“Everyone has either dreamed of driving across the USA or they already have.” And with that, BJ Naugle got our attention. He’s 100 percent accurate and then made us 100 percent full of some version of envy when he explained that as newlyweds, he and his wife decided to do just that, “although the twist was that our train tickets were only good for one way. So what better way to make our way back to Pennsylvania from Arizona than to purchase a mint ’78 Jeep Wagoneer! 2,300 miles in a 38-year-old Jeep—we weren’t crazy, right!?” You are definitely asking the wrong crew to define crazy within those parameters. The photo is BJ with the previous owner, Adam Decker, “before we embarked on our journey back east. I have to thank my wife for the photo and also for coming along for the ride to pick up one heck of a wedding gift!”

4.

Willy’s Work

This is our family ‘58 CJ-6 farm Kaiser-Willys towing our ‘67 Aristocrat Lo Liner camper and bringing home a deer for the freezer. We dragged this little camper around with “Willy” all summer and had a blast. The Jeep now runs a homebuilt 2x5x1/4-inch-wall galvanized frame, an Aqualu body with a garage-sprayed Fountain Green urethane single stage, a narrowed Scout Dana 44, and a full-floater converted Dana 44 rear. The hubs and rotors are Ford, the engine is a Dauntless 225, and the trans is a SM465, backed by a Dana 18. BFG All-Terrains round out the package on plain white wheels. All work was done at home by the Hoehle family, which includes Frank, Kim, CJ, Big Al, and Ana.