Jeep Shots

Crushing The Rubicon

Rex Carroll of San Diego, California, sent us this shot of his ’12 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon flexing on the famed Rubicon Trail. While the powertrain remains mostly stock, the stock front axle has been replaced with a Dynatrac ProRock 44 and paired with Dynatrac HD ball joints, RCV Performance front axleshafts, and Yukon 5.13 gears. An AEV 4.5-inch suspension lift makes room for the 37x12.50R17 Nitto Trail Grapplers on 17-inch Mopar beadlocks. Armor upgrades include an ARB Stubby series front bumper, AEV rear bumper and tire carrier, Rock-Slide Engineering step sliders, and Nemesis aluminum fender flares. Other worthy mentions on Carroll’s long list of upgrades include a Synergy tie-rod, Warn 9.5cti winch, AEV snorkel, JW Speaker headlights, ARB twin-air compressor, and Tom Woods Custom Drive Shafts.

Jeeps Of Wal-Mart

We’ve heard of people of Wal-Mart, but Jeeps of Wal-Mart is a first. Gary Crawford had to do a double take when he saw these three Forward Controls sitting on a trailer outside of a Wal-Mart in Mesquite, Nevada. While he wasn’t able to get any info on the owner or where they were headed, he did grab these shots for our viewing pleasure.

Mass Grappler

This heavily modified ’98 Wrangler TJ belongs to Ashton Alibozek of Adams, Massachusetts. Powering the Jeep is the original 2.5L four-cylinder engine, which is backed by the stock AX-5 manual transmission. To provide a little torque multiplication for the trail, a 4:1 TeraFlex conversion was done to the NP231 transfer case. Front and rear Dana 60 axles are stuffed with 5.38 gears and, he claims, spools. Suspension work is handled by a 5 1/2-inch Rock Krawler kit, while 40-inch Nitto Mud Grapplers keep the TJ moving in the dirt. Other upgrades include a 9,000-pound winch and 14-inch-travel Bilstein shocks.

Cloaked In Upgrades

Joseph Hank sent us this shot of his Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JK. It’s fit with a MetalCloak Game Changer suspension, Currier Antirock sway bars, and TeraFlex SpeedBumps. Bumpers, sliders, and fenders come from MetalCloak, while Skid Row handles the skidplates underneath. An assortment of Rigid Industries lighting keep the path lit at night, and a Warn Zeon 10s winch is there just in case. Interior upgrades include a Rock Hard 4x4 cage, Trek Armor seat covers, and Weathertech floor liners. Additional add-ons include 37x12.50R17 Toyo Open Country Mud Terrains mounted on 17-inch ATX Slab beadlocks, G2 axleshafts, and a sleeved-and-gusseted front axlehousing.

Adventure Miles

Brett Siegrist of Denver, Colorado, just returned from a 7-day, 1,700-mile adventure in his ’00 Wrangler TJ. Hitting a mix of trails and camping spots along the way, he took full advantage of his week-long vacation. The Jeep is outfitted with a stock 4.0L engine, five-speed manual transmission, and Dana 44 rear axle. The 3 1/2-inch suspension lift was already on the TJ when he purchased the Jeep, but he has since added the 33x10.50R15 BFG KM2 Mud-Terrain tires, Pro Comp shocks, and Smittybilt winch. This photo was snapped at the Chicken Corners Trail in Moab.

Okie Off-Road

Keith Scott’s ’07 Wrangler Unlimited can be seen here wheeling at the Arbuckle Off-Road Park in Mill Creek, Oklahoma. His list of performance upgrades include a Dynatrac ProRock 44 front axle fit with RCV Performance axleshafts, Eaton ELocker, and 5.38 gears. Out back, the Dana 44 rear axle was upgraded with a Detroit Truetrac and TEN Factory chromoly axleshafts. Suspension duties are handled by a Rock Krawler 3 1/2-inch kit with Fox 2.0 shocks. The 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires are mounted on 16-inch Pro Comp 7069 wheels. Other upgrades include a Poison Spyder Customs front bumper, Engo winch, LOD sliders, JCR rear bumper, Rugged Ridge EXO-top, and Rock Hard 4x4 harness bar.