Jp Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Send us your Jeeps! Unlike our chance to showcase your built rides in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, or your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience or other part of your personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic, and don’t forget the most important parts of all: who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and any other fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels, or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

1.

Early-Jeep Road Test

This snap of Tim Nordengren’s father, Tom (far left), was taken during the Korean War in 1951. He’s now 87, and Tim took him for a ride in his ’09 Jeep, of which Dad said, “They’ve come a long way from the ones I drove.”

2.

Same Peeps, Different Jeeps

“Here is a time capsule of sorts,” wrote Frank S. Verea. The old-timey image is of his daughter back in 1991 with Frank’s ’85 CJ-7 with a straight-six 258ci engine and five-speed manual in the color Honey Brown and with a black ragtop. “The second one was taken in 2016 on Father Day’s with the same little girl, who is now 27, married, a teacher like her mother, and still enjoys riding with her father in his Jeep.” His current Jeep is an ’08 Wrangler Sahara JK, with a 3.8 L V-6, in Dark Red and with black hardtop. “I have had various Jeeps along the way, but they all were part of my family and plenty of memories. A Jeep saved my life in the Army by taking the blast from a grenade. I have extremely loyal since 1975 and will be to the end.”

3.

From Wheeling to Continuing Education

Hayden Wood’s interesting pic has a lot of backstory. First, there’s the fact that he may be employing the most ergonomically friendly and comfortable position for undercarriage inspection. Second, this went down on one of his very first off-roading adventures. And third, “I had restored/built this Jeep my senior year in high school. I brought it all the way down to the frame and built it back up, working jobs after school to afford new parts and a lift (no tires yet in that picture). I learned a lot about Jeeps and automotive technology throughout the process, which led me to further my education at Wyotech after graduating high school.” After selling this ’89 Wrangler, Hayden bought an ’00, and mods included a frame swap and long-arm kit.

4.

Those Hidden Creeks

The name Denny Creek may not have been enough of a hint of creek existence for Shawn Walker, who “sucked myself into a hidden creek. From my door, the creek looked like a raging river. It seems the rear locker on and an inside line of a turn is a bad combo” A winch and two other drivers fixed the situation. Lesson learned? “To use my lockers only when necessary and take the outside line on turns.”