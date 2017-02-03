March 2017 Jeep Shots

18 Years And Counting

Paul Dickinson sent us this shot of his wife Tiffany and their ’46 Willys CJ-2A. Paul took his then girlfriend, now wife, out in the Willys a few times when they were first dating and she seemed to enjoy it. Just more than 18 years later, they are still having fun with the classic CJ. Currently, the Willys is fit with a windshield from a CJ-3A, Rancho 2 1/2-inch suspension lift, and 31-inch-tall tires. A 2000cc engine from a ’73 Pinto is backed by a T-90 transmission and Spicer 18 transfer case. This powertrain spins a set of Lock-Right Lockers and 5.38 gears, which are stuffed inside the Dana 25 front and Dana 44 rear. A custom cage and seats from a ’68 Firebird are just a few of the additional upgrades the Willys has received over time.

Welcome to the Family

Les Morgan and his wife recently purchased this ’92 Wrangler so they could join the Jeep world. It has a rattle-can paint job. A busted exhaust manifold screams at full throttle, which Morgan states is on the list of things to repair. The YJ also has a Centerforce clutch and Goodyear mud-terrain tires. While Morgan says the Jeep has a long way to go before it’s where they want it to be, the couple still grins from ear to ear while exploring the back roads of southern Arkansas.

Black & Red

Mike Rakow of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is a long-time Jeep enthusiast. He currently owns a ’48 Willys VJ-2 Jeepster and ’14 Wrangler Unlimited. Both the Jeepster and JK sport the red-and-black scheme, but only the JK frequently hits the dirt.

Are We There Yet?

Neil Hamada from Jacumba, California, took his ’99 Wrangler to the Hurricane Pass trail near Silverton, Colorado. The 11-day road trip took Hamada and his family through Colorado’s Alpine loop and Utah’s Canyonlands National Park and Moab. In tow the entire trip was his M416 military trailer. Over the 2,100-mile journey, Hamada swears the kids never asked, “Are we there yet?”

Centennial Wheeler

Bob Steger of Centennial, Colorado, says that he “wheels the daylights” out of his ’04 Wrangler Rubicon. The Rubi TJ has been outfitted with a custom 3 1/2-inch suspension lift, 35-inch-tall BFG KM2 tires, and Rokmen control arms. A set of 4.88 gears and chromoly axleshafts reside inside of the stock Dana 44 axlehousings. Body armor comes by way of Poison Spyder Customs bumpers, fenders, and rocker guards.

Trail Wheeler

Salisbury, New Brunswick, Canada, reader Josh Daigle enjoys his ’12 Wrangler daily. Fit with a mild lift, Goodyear MT/Rs, and a Poison Spyder Customs winch front bumper, the JK has the core essentials to survive on the trail.

Trinity Sunrise

Thomas Potter of Sacramento, California sent us this great shot of his JK at sunrise next to a fire lookout tower in Shasta–Trinity National Forest, California.

Clean XJ

Charlie Kleman from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, owns this flexy ’00 Jeep Cherokee XJ. It’s fit with a 6 1/2-inch Rough Country Suspension lift with control arm drop brackets and 33x12.50R15 Dick Cepek Extreme Country tires on15x10 steel wheels. A Nates 4x4 front bumper resides up front, while Bushwacker flat flares keep the tires covered. Other upgrades include a Rusty's Off-Road steering box brace and a fresh headliner. Kleman states that his goal with the XJ was to keep it clean, simple, and street friendly.

Barn Find

Raul D. Rios from Abilene, Texas, transformed his barn find into the built ’78 CJ-5 you see here today. The homebuilt Jeep is fit with a 4-inch Rough Country Suspension lift, which easily clears the 33-inch-tall tires. New wiring and an aluminum radiator were installed, along with Smittybilt seats and Rugged Ridge step bars. Even the flat-black paint was an at-home project.