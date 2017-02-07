Readers’ Vehicles Sideways

Tori Tellem

E is for Uh-Oh

“Death in Death Valley” is how Alan and Glenda Parks described this trip they took in their ’06 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon LJ. Sure, it looks like your run-of-the-mill desert beauty shot and there’s no visible carnage, but trust us, just off camera there’s screaming and panicking, and we’re betting maybe even a healthy dose of profanity Why? The fuel gauge had hit the big E for empty. It’s not called Death Valley for its infestation of puppies and rainbows. “Wife was freaking out.” But Alan said there was a silver lining and one to remember for yourself: he discovered the gas can actually had gas in it, rather than being decorative.

Alcan Ada

We’ll let Mike Lloyd tell the story, since he’ll do it better than we could: “In the spring of 1957, my dad, Jim Lloyd of Almo, Idaho, drove his ’41 Dodge WC9 ambulance to Alaska with my uncle, Carl Wiberg, and Arlo Lloyd. Arlo took the first photo near the border of Yukon and Alaska Territories (Alaska was not yet a state). The second photo was taken July 4, 2016, with Dad, age 99, visiting with Arlo, age 80, in front of the same vehicle, aka “Alcan Ada.” My brother-in-law, Stan, now owns it and just put a fresh coat of paint on it. It is still driveable, with no restoration work done. It will be 75 years old this year, having been built before Pearl Harbor.”

Lunch Break But Not Lunch Broken

SPC Mac Bailey explained that this is a photo of his friend’s ’12 Jeep Wrangler JK with only 37 miles on it. They’d been on their lunch break riding the tank trails of Fort Benning in Georgia. “My YJ couldn’t do the trick, so my other buddy tried with his ’07 JK and got high-centered in the ruts—I say ‘high centered’ because Jeeps don't get stuck—and finally a buddy of mine, who was driving by to do some fishing during his own lunch break, stopped and gave us a hand with his Rubicon and winch.”

It’s Not Just Wheeling—It’s an Adventure

Derek Rugge wrote us when he was stationed at the Navy’s Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, for Aircrew training. Despite being busy doing that, he still managed to take his ’04 Jeep Wrangler TJ out for some wheeling. You know, like, after heavy rain: “I decided to hit the trails by our base. Unfortunately, the mud was a little deeper than I thought in one of the holes. I tried to go through, and I got stuck.” Since he was in the process of getting a new winch cable at the time, he couldn’t winch himself out. “Luckily, a guy came along in a fullsize Bronco and pulled me out.”