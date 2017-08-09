Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it's vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (world's largest ball of twine, or whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare. Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers' Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part.

1.

From Gasser to Camper

This photo from Dave Kirkham captures his dad, Dick, circa 1959. “He served in the Combat Engineers, 862nd Division, Company D” and is now 88 years old. “The Jeep appears to be Army-original. It was used at a gas station in Glen Rock, New Jersey, before being retired to hunting camp duty by its owner, Cliff Johnson.” Of driving the Jeep, Dick recalled, “You never pushed in the clutch downhill, as the brakes did not work so well.” And yes, that’s Dick with his trophy.

2.

A Jeep Legacy Continues

The only time we don’t cringe at stories that start off “I was born…” is when they involve a Jeep. That’s how Johnathen Bell from Gold Canyon, Arizona, began: “I was born in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in a small town called Lee Vining.” His parents owned a ’95 YJ “until the transmission failed after seven years of owning her, and they were forced to sell.” Johnathen then skipped his story ahead to 2015, “when the family had just moved down to Arizona. I was 22 and had a new job and just enough cash saved to buy my first car. I ended up buying a ’95 YJ.” This pic was taken in Yosemite National Park in California.

3.

Smokey the Jeep

Who is Smokey? Other than being “the best Jeep ever, he is without a doubt a part of the family,” according to Brian Landers. Well, it’s a stock ’46 CJ-2A with “a welded full-floater from a VEC 2a, a Boston Top (aluminum with suicide doors), and 29x8.5 Swampers. The Mobile Arc Welding on the door is due to the GE 200 amp welder my son picked from an old CJ-5.” Brian believes it’s a military variant due to the “green paint under the flaking orange, and the pulley cover has the Harger and Valentine tag still on it—and it works great.”

4.

Wheelin’ with Heart

“This is me driving my ’12 Jeep Rubicon. It is mostly stock, except for the front bumper and Warn winch. I plan to add a lift kit very soon,” said Eric Thome of Ahwahnee, California. He and his daughter, Boston, “love to take it out and have fun. Notice the heart that the mud makes when a father and daughter play together.”