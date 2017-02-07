Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (such as the world’s largest ball of twine, which actually exists in Darwin, Minnesota—or whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare. Rather than the same built rides that we put in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all: who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

1.

Snofari Snafu

Dan Collier of Saginaw, Michigan, was partaking in the annual SnoFari winter trail ride put on by SoFO-Michigan when “the right front tire got a little high, riding right on up that small tree, and we just flopped over. We’ve been riding these trails for a long time and never before or since climbed a tree. (That little tree, by the way, was not harmed in the flopping of the Jeep.)”

2.

Jeep’s First Road Trip

Tom Swetich had finally (finally!) bought his first Jeep, so a couple weeks after the ink dried on the purchase, “My buddy and I wheeled our ’03 TJs into his camp on the shore of Lake Superior. Awesome break-in to the new member of our family.”

3.

The Jeep the Military Didn’t Build

“My first experience with a Jeep was while as an engineer in the Army. Always loved how they would go anywhere,” wrote Nick Co Iacono, Sgt., 7th Engineers. “I looked high and low for an old military Jeep, but nothing was in my price range. Then, I saw Jeep came out with a ’16 75th Anniversary edition in Sarge Green. I was in love.” Nick took the Jeep to a graphics guy, who did a military theme. “I now use it in parades, car shows, and cruises for military charities and so on. As a disabled veteran, I do what I can to raise money for the DAV: Disabled American Veterans Charity, Wounded Warriors, and other organizations.” Thank you, Nick!

4.

We Know What You Did That Summer

“This summer, upon retiring after 28 years of service in the Canadian Army, my wife, Kerrie, and I decided to embark on an epic cross-country road trip with the end goal of visiting her family in southern Ontario,” explained Wesley Logan of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. They took their ’14 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and towed a 17-foot Winnebago trailer. “During our trip, we drove through Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah (of course, we went to Moab), Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. We got a little bit of wheeling in along the way but weren’t too aggressive as we couldn't afford to break our ride or our temporary home.” They logged 9,000 miles, and “we can't wait to go on our next one—perhaps this time in our Hemi-equipped Grand Cherokee!” Some of the mods made to the Wrangler included a Rock Hard 4x4 front bumper, Spidertrax wheel spacers, TrailSkinz Limb Risers, Rhino Linings, Mopar cold-air intake and hardtop headliner kit, Quadratec entry guards and window vents, and a custom-made hood decal.