We are your social life!

Photographers: Rick Péwé

This summer marks 20 years that Jp has been in print, and that’s a record by any measure. Fortunately, we don’t plan to abandon the print medium anytime soon, as print is a premium product, and it is far from dead. In fact, in the last year, Jp has increased sales, circulation, and page count numerous times. Of course you get what you pay for. For a measly 12 bucks a year (less when there is a deal or coupon) you get this magazine delivered to your door to read, keep, enjoy, throw away, or donate to Goodwill. If you can’t swing a buck a month, the Internet is free, and even our website (jpmagazine.com) gives you all our stories and more for your enjoyment. Either way works great, but don’t forget the social aspect.

What the heck is the social aspect? It’s the intertwining of people and their rides and trails and tech, which is available online all the time. It’s where Jp’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more come to you in somewhat real time. There are also Facebook Live broadcasts, during which we cover events or ask you questions on the hot topics of the day—actually being interactive in real time. It used to be that we all used to have to go on a trail ride and to club meetings to get into the social aspect of wheeling. We would swap stories, bench race, and eat too much at those club meetings, and then plan what to do next month. Maybe the following week you would wander over to a buddy’s house and help work on his Jeep, and a week later the rest of the group hears about the latest upgrade. Today, everyone can be in on the wrench-fest or throwing out ideas. That’s what social media is: not a bunch or web wheelers who don’t wheel but a real community of guys and gals who wheel and wrench and have fun—you just might not know who they are!

Yes, the club meetings and trail runs are still a face-to-face social event we need and want, but there isn’t any reason not to reach out and find more like-minded Jeepers through Jp Magazine’s social media. The easiest way to benefit from our social media is to go to our website and scroll to the bottom. Those cute little icons are direct links to our pages. Give it a try; you will be amazed at all the extra info you can find on these pages. See you there!