Home-grown Jeep Shots

LJ Family

Southern California native Tim Taylor took the family up for a snow trip in his ’06 Wrangler Unlimited. His LJ currently has 160,000 miles on the odometer and is outfitted with a custom 6-inch long-arm suspension. The Jeep’s axles have been served with 4.56 G2 gears to help turn the 35-inch-tall Toyo tires. His 16-year-old daughter also likes to get in on the off-road action with her silver ’06 Unlimited. Hers is fit with a Rubicon Express 3 1/2-inch lift and 33-inch-tall treads.

Plow J

Francois Arsenau of Hanwell, NB, Canada, sent us a couple of cool picks of his ’94 Wrangler. The YJ is equipped with a T-18 transmission, which feeds a Dana 20 transfer case. Up front, a Dana 60 front axle carries a Lock-Right, while a GM 14-bolt with an ARB Air Locker brings up the rear. IROK radials in a 39.5-inch-tall variety are secured to steel beadlock wheels, and help keep the stretched wheelbase Wrangler moving easy in the snow. Arsenau also notes that the Jeep doubles as a plow truck during the winter months.

Little Goat

Rubén Rangel is recently retired and looking to spend more time with his ’73 CJ-5. Used to explore the mountains around his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, the classic Jeep boasts a long light of upgrades and custom work. Under the hood, you’ll find the original 304ci V-8, which is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. Splitting power to the Dana 30 front and Dana 44 rear is a Dana 300 with a TeraLow 4:1 conversion. Both axles are equipped with 4.27 gears and ARB Air Lockers. Suspension duties are handled by 4-inch-lift Superlift springs, which work with Con-Ferr shackles. Adding some extra room for the 33x12.50 BFG Mud-Terrain tires is a 1-inch body lift. A Ramsey winch, HiLift Jack, and plenty of straps make up the recovery tool kit, while onboard air helps him power tools and pump up the tires after a trail ride. A new Tuffy center console sits between the original low bucket front seats, while a fire extinguisher is mounted within arm’s reach just in case. The CJ also has a very fitting plate that reads CABRITO, which translates to little goat.

Dual Purpose

Brian Hinman isn’t afraid to get his ’98 Wrangler twisted on the trail. The 4.0L inline-six-powered TJ has an assortment of goodies to make sure he can have a blast on the weekend and make into work on Monday. The AX-15 five-speed manual is paired with an Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case with a 4.3:1 low range. The gear-driven T-case splits power to a Currie RockJock 60 front and GM 14-bolt rear. Up front, an ARB Air Locker ensures that the RCV Performance axleshafts rotate in unison, while a spool works as a traction aid out back. Both diffs got 5.38 gears. Full body armor, auxiliary lighting, and a custom suspension all help make this one well-rounded Jeep.

Old Boots

James Foster of Burleson, Texas, built this ’83 CJ-7 with his son Dustin nearly 15 years ago. Shown wheeling at the Hot Springs ORV Park, Foster states that going off-road in the CJ is like putting on a good pair of boots that fit just right. The Jeep is powered by the stock 258ci inline-six engine, which is attached to the T-18 transmission. The Dana 20 transfer case has been outfitted with a TeraLow gear set that splits power to a Dana 30 front and custom Ford 9-inch rear. A Lock Right front and Detroit Locker out back work as traction aids. Suspension duties are handled by 4 1/2-inch Rubicon Express springs with Daystar shackles. The Metal Cloak front fenders work well with the 1-inch body lift to provide an extra bit of room for the tires to roam. MasterCraft Safety suspension seats replace the stock buckets, while a Warn winch was the recovery tool of choice.

Worth The Wait

After an eight-year-build, Jeff LeVeque’s ’95 Wrangler was finally ready for the trail. The long rehash started by tearing the Jeep down to the frame. From there, he added a 350ci Chevy V-8, 700R4 transmission, and Dana 300 transfer case. In place of the stock axles are a Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear. To ensure the 37-inch Pro Comp treads would fight for traction together, an ARB Air Locker was added out back. The wheelbase of the YJ was stretched 4 inches and now has the Rubicon Express leaf springs sitting atop the axles. Other suspension upgrades include a M.O.R.E. shackle reversal and Rancho 9000 shocks. GenRight armor, sliders, spare-tire carrier, and fuel tank all got the nod as well. The most recent additions were a Smittybilt X20 winch with synthetic line and a hydraulic-assist steering kit from PSC Motorsports.