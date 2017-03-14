Jeep Shots From All Over North America

Photographers: Readers

Ford Converter

Jason Peffer of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, is the proud owner of this ’88 Wrangler YJ. Gone is the original powertrain and in its place is a 302ci Ford V-8, which is backed by a C6 transmission feeding an NP205 transfer case. A 3 1/2-inch BDS Suspension lift provides room for the 33-inch-tall Goodyear MT/R tires. Smittybilt bumpers offer protection, while Auto Meter gauges make keeping an eye on the vitals a bit easier. While Peffer states that three kids and two military deployments have made this a multiyear project, he’s happy to finally be using it now. Future plans include an 8.8-inch rear axle swap, differential lockers, and a winch.

Colorado Crawler

Denver, Colorado’s, Dan Krob has one extremely modified ’97 Jeep Wrangler TJ. It’s powered by a 5.0L that was plucked from a ’00 Ford Explorer. Taking orders from the V-8 engine is a C6 transmission and Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case with a 4.3:1 low range gear ratio. The passenger-side drop Dana 60 front axle is fit with a Detroit Locker and 35-spline axleshafts. The GM 14-bolt full-float rear axle is fit with a spool. Front and rear have 5.13 gears. Securing the 1-ton axles is a custom three-link front and four-link rear suspension that uses 2-inch-lift TJ lift coils. Providing traction to the ground are the massive 46-inch Mickey Thompson Baja Claws.

Lucky Dog

Guillaume Poirier wasted no time getting his young daughter out on the trail. While we didn’t get much info about the TJ, we do know this photo was snapped in the forest of Northern Quebec. It’s always great to see a family out enjoying one of our favorite pastimes.

Dawn On The Rocks

This photo of Dawn Gallego’s ’12 Wrangler Unlimited Sport was captured on the Longwater Gulch Trail in Colorado. The JK is fit with an assortment of aftermarket parts, such as an AEV 2 1/2-inch suspension lift, 35-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers, and 17-inch Method Race Wheels. AEV bumpers help add protection, while a Warn Zeon winch was added as a sound recovery tool. The stock Dana 30 front axle was replaced with a more robust Dynatrac ProRock 44. ARB Air Lockers make sure all wheels get in the game on the trail, and 4.56 gears help keep things moving easily. Other upgrades include an ARB onboard air compressor, Line-X floor coating, JKS sway bar disconnects, and Rugged Ridge hood stone guard and taillights guards.

Awesome Imposter!

Johnny Rossman of State College, Pennsylvania, might have you scratching your head over his MB replica. Wanting a WWII-era G503 but not having access to one, he decided to make his own. What you see in the photos actually started off as a ’93 Chevy S-10 Blazer. It’s powered by a 4.3L V-6, which drives a 4L60e transmission, and NP233c transfer case. The body is approximately 9 inches wider than a stock flatfender, but it’s something that still requires a double take. Rossman admits he has quite a few details to finish, but for now, he’s having fun building and driving the MB imposter!

Square Savings

Sanders Watson originally purchased his Wrangler YJ with a rusted-out frame and well-worn 2.5L engine. Since the original buy, Watson has swapped in a 4.0L inline-six engine and AW4 transmission from a Jeep Cherokee XJ. A Rough Country 2 1/2-inch lift was paired with Bilstein 5100 series shocks, all of which makes room for the 35-inch-tall Cooper mud-terrain tires.

Diamond Year

This is Dirk DeYoung’s third Jeep Cherokee XJ and it happens to be one of only 2,778 Silverstone Metallic 2001 60th anniversary models ever produced. Suspension needs are met by a Rubicon Express 3 1/2-inch lift, which was modified with a set of 2-inch TeraFlex coil spacers and Dodge Ram rear shackles. The lift makes room for the 265/75/16 Firestone Destination MT tires. The Dana 30 front was fit with an Aussie Locker, while the swapped-in Ford 8.8-inch rear axle got a full-time traction aid from Spartan. Both diffs were fit with 4.10 gears. Armor comes by way of Logan’s Metal Products front bumper, Custom 4x4 Fabrication rear bumper, JCR quarter panel guards, and AJ’s Off-Road rocker rails. This is just a glimpse of the long list of upgrades to the North American XJ Association (NAXJA) director’s Jeep.