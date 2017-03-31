Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

Beach Krawler

This beachside ’12 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon belongs to Jacqueline Davis of St. Augustine Beach, Florida. It’s outfitted with a Rock Krawler Suspension 3 1/2-inch lift and Bilstein 5100 shocks, which easily allow the Jeep to clear the 35-inch Toyo Open Country mud terrains. Poison Spyder Customs front and rear bumpers, along with Rock Slide Engineering sliders add protection, while a Smittybilt 10K winch is there just in case. Smittybilt XRC fenders were also added to give the JK some extra “flare.” Future upgrades include 37-inch-tall tires, Dynatrac ProRock 44 front axle, and Truck-Lite LED headlights.

Brazil Jeeping

This submission comes to us from Brayan Brand Breshan of Brazil. Thanks to the world wide web, Breshan has become a fan and follower of Jp Magazine. Pictured here is his ’52 CJ-2A. He states the Jeep has been in his family for three generations. He also writes that most of the CJ remains very primitive (stock), but it works fine for his off-road needs.

Family Grapplers

Wayne Williamson of Lowell, Indiana, loves wheeling and camping with his wife and two daughters. They spend most of their time exploring the home’s surrounding states in their ’11 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. It’s been outfitted with a 4-inch Rubicon Express suspension, 35-inch Nitto Mud Grapplers, aftermarket bumpers, and 9.5 Superwinch. A Rock Hard 4x4 internal cage was also added to make sure everyone stays protected in the event of a roll.

His and Hers

Denny and Angine Patterson of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, have two clean-looking Jeeps. The couple has owned both for nearly 30 years. The ’84 CJ-7 is Angine’s third Jeep. The ’82 CJ in the photo is Denny’s first. The ’84 is mostly stock with the exception of a 1-inch suspension lift and 31-inch tires. The ’82 on the other hand underwent a full frame-off resto-mod. During the refresh, a new frame from TDK was used to replace the original one. An Old Man Emu suspension by ARB was combined with a 1-inch body lift to make room for the 33x12.50 tires. A custom cage, overhead console, limited-slip differentials, and a winch all made it to the build as well.

First Ride

Jackson Lambert of South Bend, Indiana, has a pretty sweet ride for a very-first-year driver. The ’99 Wrangler features a 4-inch Zone Off-Road suspension lift and 33-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires. A Rampage frameless soft top, custom front bumper, and winch were also installed to help make the TJ a better trail rig. While a 2.5L four-cylinder engine currently powers it, Lambert and his father are planning for a V-8 transplant.

Down To Wheel

Coming to us from Omaha, Nebraska, is Dane Willenborg’s ’01 Wrangler TJ. It’s powered by a 4.0L inline-six engine, which is backed by the 904 automatic transmission. An Advance Adapters slip-yoke eliminator kit was added to the NP231 transfer case that feeds an 8.8 rear axle and high-pinion Dana 30 front. The 4.56 differential gears aid in turning the 35x12.50 Goodyear MT/Rs. A custom suspension setup using Rough Country coils, Skyjacker shocks, and a JKS Manufacturing front track bar and control arms create 4 inches of lift. Other notable upgrades include an Undercover Fab flat-belly pan, Bartact seat covers, and Rock Hard 4x4 cage. Up next on the build are front and rear lockers from OX.

Trail Hardened

Longtime Jp subscriber Dave Kirkham shot us this snap of his ’03 Wrangler Rubicon. The Jeep is set up with an Nth Degree long-arm suspension, 37-inch Toyo tires, U-Turn steering, and an assortment of skidplates. An aftermarket Dana 44 front is filled with an ARB Air Locker, while the stock Dana 44 pulls up the rear. Both axles feature chromoly axleshafts and 4.88 gears. Since Kirkham enjoys going on longer expedition trips, he’s running a custom air suspension that automatically adjusts for the added gear he frequently hauls. He states the best thing about his build is that it’s become trail hardened. If one thing failed or broke on a wheeling adventure, it was always replaced with something stronger before the next outing.

Family Tradition

Ed Birch from Newton, Pennsylvania, states that he grew up in a Jeep family. When he was young, his mother would tote Birch and his siblings around in her red CJ-5. It’s a Jeep that she still owns and drives to this day. While Birch states he’s owned many Jeeps over the years, he writes that his ’16 Wrangler Unlimited is by far his favorite. Aside from Rugged Ridge hood latches and interior liners, the daily driven JK remains stock. Future plans include a 2 1/2-inch lift and a more aggressive tire and wheel package. This photo was snapped on the Jeep’s first off-road excursion over the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks in North Carolina.