Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (that rock that looks like Uncle Harold). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built-up rides that we put in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all: tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

Find the Jeep

Scott Jensen of Somerset, California, snapped this pic of his ’99 Jeep TJ, being photo-bombed by the roadside attraction called the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, Nevada. There are more than 40 vehicles on artsy display, even without Scott’s in the head count.

Navy Vet

This is Lt. (JG) George T. Kern USN (seated) and his Army liaison PFC Woody Martin at Okinawa in June 1945, shot by Mason Pawlak, Yank magazine, “the only correspondent seen forward since Ernie Pyle,” said Jeffrey Kern of Vallejo, California. “Dad directed shore fire onto enemy positions from ships offshore, including the sunk at Pearl Harbor, and repaired the battleship U.S.S. West Virginia. Bombardment was by 5- and 16-inch guns from the ‘ship of the day.’ Lt. Kern went ashore with the second wave on April 1, 1945. He was in the 593rd Joint Assault Signal Co., attached to the Army’s 96th Infantry Division, ‘Deadeyes.’” Jeffrey told us his dad joined the Navy the day after Pearl Harbor, “but the Navy, knowing they would need officers, did not call him up until after he graduated in 1943. Sadly, Dad left us in 2007.”

Misty Recon

Said Gary Schultzman of this photo from the mid-’40s, “It is a shot of my Aunt Helen and Uncle Joe sitting in a Jeep that my uncle not only used for transportation but also to advertise the auto repair shop that he ran with his brother on Long Island in New York.” Meanwhile, “The color shot is of me, taken in February 1967, while I was serving in South Korea. I was in a recon company and in the field with Misty, one of our recon Jeeps. Sitting on top of Misty was a 106mm recoilless rifle and on top of it was a .50 cal. spotting rifle.” Also: “In the photo’s background, you can see a low mountain range, which was the beginning of the 38th parallel demilitarized zone, the border between North and South Korea.” Gary’s official position was as gunner, “but I drove Misty often and remember her being very top-heavy.” Lastly: “What’s with the horizontal radiator grille? I never noticed that before.”

He’s Seen Mud and He’s Seen Snow

Wes Plett’s ride is this ’00 Jeep TJ Sahara, with an AEM Brute Force intake, 31-inch Goodyear MTRs on stock wheels, and Warn 9.5xp winch. It has been known to sometimes spend time in mud and snow (getting stuck), but we draw your attention to the snow, which to find freedom here, Wes “ended up pulling the winch cable under Jeep and looping it around the dirt pile behind the Jeep. Not brilliant, but it worked.”