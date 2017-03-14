Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Readers’ Rigs, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all: tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

1.

More Vertical than Sideways

This happened to Cody Mao’s ’86 Jeep CJ-7 at a Hump-N-Bump event near Logandale, Nevada. The Jeep has a Chevy 350 conversion, Turbo 400, Summer Brothers axles, ARB Air Lockers, and Toyo 35s. Oh, and it’s ‘wheeling horizontal style again.

2.

Thar She Rolls

Chris Fredmonsky of Stow, Ohio, wheeled his ’05 Jeep LJ in Wellsville, Ohio. Now you know the backstory. Then “the back tire slipped into the rut and she slowly rolled onto her side. A quick winch pull and she was on all fours. Only a few scratches on the door,” said Chris. The Jeep has 4 1/2-inch RE short arm, 35-inch MTRs, body armor, UCF tummy tuck, chromoly ’shafts front and rear, Redneck ram steering assist, Currie steering, and more beef.

3.

Now, Everyone Will Want to Borrow Dillon’s Jeep

“Bought my second Jeep in Cortez, Colorado. Made its journey home to Florida via a Moab road trip with my dad,” explained Dillon Eidson. “With 178,000 miles and a fuel pump change, it performed great! Learned that my dad does know a lot more than I do, but I'll never tell him. And the only way to see this great country is in my Jeep!” This pic of his ’84 CJ-7 was taken at Wilson Arch in Utah.

4.

eBay Find

We have Doug Price of Canton, Michigan, to thank for this gem of a flashback from 1952. “The caption written on the Kodachrome slide stated that the Jeep had been stolen and wrecked. It was recovered by the men of the 1st Batallion, 23rd Infantry, near Chorwon, Korea. The slide was taken by Lt. Woodrow,” Doug said. “I know nothing more—I bought a case full of slides on eBay.”