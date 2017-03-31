The Infidel: Todd Harveston’s Camo AMC V-8 CJ-5

Jake Headlee

CJs are timeless. The older they get, the better they get. The fact is the Jeep CJ is an icon that has a secure hold on the history of the Jeep culture we experience today. Todd Harveston of Vista, California, recognized this and kept his ’78 Jeep CJ-5 since it was a teenager. For nearly three decades, Todd has built, rebuilt, changed, and upgraded the Jeep, and it’s seen many miles and plenty of trails.

During that time, Todd continued to build and rebuild his AMC 304 V-8 powered Jeep. “It seems to get a facelift every five years or so,” he explained. His primary goal has always been to pay attention to the little details, do the work right, and have a good time with it. Harveston built the entire rig in his own shop.

The AMC 304 V-8 benefits from a custom-tuned ECM and custom wiring harness, and is kept cool by an oversized aluminum radiator. The remote reservoirs for the front Bilstein 7100 shocks are perched on custom fender wells that are Todd’s handiwork.

Years of use and fine-tuning have allowed Todd to dial in his CJ-5. He built the 6-point cage and rear tire carrier, as well as the steel plating.

The V-8 breathes through an AFI two-barrel throttle body injection unit and aluminum Edelbrock Performer intake. Exhaust gases are moved out through a custom welded H-pipe and Thrush muffler exhaust system. A high-flow oil pump, custom tuned ECM with custom wiring harness, and Champion plugs and MSD wires spruce up the V-8 a bit. A T-18A manual transmission with custom shortened shifter and Dana 20 with TeraLow 3:1 low range back up the 304.

The custom tube fenders and stinger front bumper were also owner-built. Hiding behind the license plate is a Smittybilt winch with synthetic winch line.

The Rubicon Express 4 1/2-inch suspension lift kit, with a front shackle reversal, Bilstein 7100 shocks in front and Rancho RS9000s in rear, and a Daystar 1-inch body lift keep the 36-inch Super Swamper IROKs and 15-inch steel beadlocks free and clear to grab traction. The Dana 30 front and AMC 20 rear axles are filled with a 4.10 EZ Locker and ARB Air Locker, respectively. Moser axleshafts and custom Tom Wood’s driveshafts complete the drivetrain.

A custom-built shackle reversal was fused with the Rubicon Express 4 1/2-inch leaf springs and Bilstein 7100 reservoir shocks to help keep tires on that Dana 30 in touch with the ground.

The AMC 20 sports a heavy-duty diff cover, and rides on Rubicon Express 4 1/2-inch leaf springs with a pair of Rancho RS9000 shocks soaking up the bumps.

The steel beadlocks help keep a solid grip on the Super Swamper IROK mud-terrain tires, which in turn will help keep the Jeep moving across the terrain.

The body of the CJ-5 features a custom six-point cage, front stinger bumper (holding a Smittybilt winch), and a rear bumper with an integrated cargo basket and spare tire carrier. Inside the Durabak-coated tub, we found a Speedway steering wheel, a full complement of VDO gauges, emergency fuel shut-off, and sealed switches. Extra camo material was purchased when making the custom sunshade and was provided to the folks at PRP to have custom covers built. The ammo-can center console with custom arm padding rounds out the look.

Custom covers were made for the PRP seats that match the sunshade and exterior paint. The center console is an old ammo can with a custom arm pad.

Some time ago, the Jeep was nicknamed The Infidel. During the CJs most recent rebuild, Tood fully embraced it. The digital desert camouflage was laid down using custom-cut magnet sheets and MARPAT military rattle can paint. He shared, “I cut the shapes out of the magnet and used both pieces, turning them around at different points to make the whole design random.”

Why This Jeep

With so many years of wheeling under its belt, Todd’s Jeep has been all over the western deserts and the Sierra Nevada, and even up to the Oregon Dunes. It’s been through several rebuilds and styles, but the plain, yet plucky, little CJ-5 shows no signs of slowing.

HARD FACTS:

Vehicle: ’78 Jeep CJ-5Engine: AMC 304ci V-8, AFI two-barrel throttle body injection, Edelbrock Performer Intake, custom tuned ECM with custom wiring harnessTransmission: T-18A manual with custom shorted shifterTransfer Case: Dana 20 with TeraLow 3:1 low-rangeSuspension: Rubicon Express 4 1/2-inch suspension system, custom front shackle reversal, Bilstein 7100 with reservoir shocks front and Rancho RS 9000 rearAxles: (front) Dana 30 with EZ-Locker and 4:10 to 1 gears; (rear) AMC 20 with ARM air locker, Moser axleshafts and 4:10 to 1 ratio gearsWheels: 15x10 16-bolt beadlock steeliesTires: 36x15x15 Super Swamper IROKs