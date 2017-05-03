Jeep Shots From Across America

Photographers: Readers

Liberated

CJ calls it Jeanette, and it is one modified ’06 Jeep Liberty. Powered by the 3.7L V-6 engine, the compact SUV got a boost thanks to a 3-inch suspension lift. This extra height makes room for a set of 255/70R17 General Grabber all-terrain tires. It’s outfitted with a mix of high-powered sound upgrades and exterior lighting add-ons. Other mods include a Flowmaster exhaust, Hi-Lift jack, custom grille and wrap, snorkel, roof rack, side-mounted ladder, and 4-inch oval steps.

YJ Grappler

Joed Baxter of Elizabethtown, Indiana, sent us this shot of his built Wrangler. While we didn’t get much info on the YJ, we can surmise that Nitto Mud Grapplers and an assortment of body armor helps make the Jeep trail ready.

Texas-sized TJ

South Texas is a place where you can find some big Jeeps and Jonathan Sanchez’s ’05 Wrangler is no exception. The stock powertrain on the TJ was kept in place and now powers a set of Dana 60 axles. Both axles are locked and paired with 5.38 gears. This high-numerical gear set helps to turn the 40-inch IROK tires. To secure the axles in place, a custom triangulated four-link suspension was built front and back. The Jeep uses coilovers and a double-ended fully hydraulic steering system, all of which make the 118-inch wheelbase vehicle work well off-road.

Long Haul

Adam Emery has one cool ride for a 17-year-old. His ’74 CJ-5 was picked up at a consignment auction when the Springfield, Illinois, native was only 13. Emery states the Jeep’s inline-six engine gets a regular workout both working on the farm and playing off-road. He also says it’s mostly stock and runs great for a Jeep that’s more than 40 years old.

Sport Photographer

Bryck Remy didn’t give us a lot of info on his ’98 Wrangler Sport, but it looks like he isn’t afraid to do a little snow wheeling in the TJ.

Original Blue

When Vernon Vest spotted the all-original ’80 CJ-5 nearly 12 years ago for sale in Garland, Texas, he immediately swooped in and got it. He stated the Jeep didn’t have a single leak or problem, and other than rebuilding the carburetor, it’s been trouble-free the entire time he’s owned it. He’s named it Jenni and shared that it serves as his summer driver. While he’s had others chase him down over the years asking to buy it, he said this is one he doesn’t want to regret getting rid of.