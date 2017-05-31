Jeep Shots from Around the Globe

Photographers: Readers

Sahara In Georgia

Chris Williamson sent us this shot of his ’14 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara on a recent trip to Suches, Georgia. It’s outfitted with a 3 1/2-inch TeraFlex suspension system that helps clear the 37-inch Toyo Open Country Mud Terrains. The stock differential gears were swapped out for 4.88s, and the Dana 30 front was sleeved and gusseted at the same time. Other front axle upgrades include a TeraFlex Monster track bar and heavy-duty tie-rod and drag link. A Smittybilt XRC front bumper and 9,500-pound capacity winch reside up front, while a Smittybilt roof rack and 52-inch LED lightbar ride up top. Other upgrades include custom flares and a Poison Spyder Customs hood louver.

A Couple That Jeeps Together…

Bruce Saunders has an interesting Jeep love story that all started with a set of spacers. Meeting in a dark parking lot one evening to exchange Jeep parts, the two instantly hit it off. Many Jeep meets and adventures later and the two are set to be married. To cap it off, the JK couple will be spending their honeymoon at one of the finest wheeling destinations there is: Moab.

Hers

Bruce’s bride’s ’11 Wrangler Unlimited Sport features a Ripp-supercharged 3.8L engine and is backed by a six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch. The Dana 30 front was trussed, gusseted, and paired with RCV Performance front axleshafts. Out back, the stock Dana 44 received Yukon chromoly axleshafts and an Eaton ELocker. Both axles have 4.88 gears and sport new drivelines from Rubicon Express. A Smittybilt front bumper holds an 8,000-pound capacity winch and a set of Hella lights, while a 5 1/2-inch Rubicon Express suspension clears the 37-inch Hankook tires on Pro Comp Vertigo wheels. Other upgrades include Smittybilt rear bucket seats, Offroad Heros top, Poison Spyder Customs hood louver, and AEV snorkel.

His

Bruce has a ’11 Wrangler Unlimited as well, but his Mojave edition is currently awaiting a Ripp supercharger and is backed by the six-speed manual. Kudos for both having a stick shift! The 4-inch lift is combined with 35-inch Dick Cepek Extreme Country tires, which are mounted on Pro Comp wheels. A Smittybilt front bumper, along with an AEV snorkel, add flare and function to the front end. Other upgrades include Smittybilt GEAR seat covers, Hi-Lift Jack, and RotopaX fuel caddy.

A Bright Future

Jayson Schkloven of Westminster, Maryland, is giving his kids a great path to becoming life-long Jeepers. Pictured here are his two boys, Tyler and Jax, in dad’s ’15 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. The Jeep is outfitted with a 2 1/2-inch AEV lift along with 35-inch BFG tires mounted on 17-inch ATX Ravines wheels. The snapshot was taken at the start of the beach crawl, which as part of the 2017 Ocean City Jeep Week. Schkloven states “’Cruising around our hometown in our Jeep is a ton of fun for my boys, but exposing them to an event like this gave them a sense for the breadth of the Jeep community that surrounds these awesome vehicles, as well as the eclectic group of people that share their passion. They wear Jeep shirts to school almost every day and fight over the next issue of Jp or the Quadratec catalog when they hit our mailbox. In an era when ride sharing apps and autonomous vehicles are threatening the next generation's passion for driving, on-road and off, I'm doing my part to indoctrinate these diehard Jeepers.”

Like Father, Like Daughter

Boy or girl, the Jeep hobby has always been gender-neutral. We have to guess 16-year-old Lauren was pretty excited when she got the keys to her ’02 Wrangler Sahara. After all, she had been wheeling with her dad in his ’98 Wrangler Sahara for some time. Dad’s ’98 has a few more mods as it’s currently equipped with a set of Rubicon TJ axles, 36-inch IROK tires, Raceline beadlocks, tube fenders, and a full interior cage.

Mint MJ

Adam Parnell has one clean-looking ’91 Comanche. Also known as the MJ, these short-lived trucks are hard to find in good shape. His was originally a two-wheel-drive, so he converted it using a Grand Cherokee WJ front axle. Since the WJ uses a 5-on-5 wheel bolt pattern, a set of wheels from a JK were installed. Given it’s a daily drive, he kept the lift height to a minimum (he estimates around 4 inches). It’s currently running a set of highway-friendly 265/70R17 Michelin LTX 2 tires.

A Great Idea!

Al LaFontaine had a good idea in the year 2000, but we’re not sure if we can give him complete credit for it. He writes, “If you look at the Sept. ’00 edition of Jp Magazine, you will see a photo in Sideways from me. There was no feature called Jeep Shots at that time. And if you still have my original letter, you will see that I suggested this idea at that time and included a pic of a black/red CJ-7 by a huge saguaro cactus as an example of the kinds of photos that could be included. I am thrilled to see this feature is going strong, and 16 years later, I have a potential addition for Jeep Shots.” Many years later, Al and his wife Deborah still have their ’94 Jeep Wrangler YJ. It’s been extensively resorted as rust had gotten the better of it. A completely rebuilt powertrain, frame, and body all make for a beautifully rehashed Jeep.