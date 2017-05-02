Tribute

Cody Titus of Otsego, Michigan, submitted these pics of his ’05 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. The LJ retains the stock 4.0L inline-six engine, along with the Dana 44 axles. To give the Jeep a hand turning the 35-inch-tall Mickey Thompson MTZ tires, a set of 5.13 differential gears were swapped in. Other upgrades include a Rubicon Express long-arm suspension, Poison Spyder Customs cage and diff covers, and Method Race wheels. The hood of his Wrangler has also been covered with a 9/11 firefighter tribute.

More Info Please

Jason Hurt from Firestone, Colorado, sent us this shot of his heavily modified Wrangler. We would like to know more about the TJ, but the email got cut off! From what we can surmise from the photo, it appears the Jeep has a set of JK axles under it. There’s also the easily recognizable Nitto Trail Grapplers and ATX Slab beadlocks. Don’t forget, you can find the full Jeep Shots submission form on fourwheeler.com. This will allow us to get all of the details right on your rig when we put it in the magazine!

Goldilocks

Jennifer Hammons, and her husband Ron, built her ’14 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon in their own garage. This is her third JK, and as such, she named it Goldilocks as she states she finally got this one just right. Her long list of notable modifications include a Dynatrac ProRock 44 front axle and Currie RockJock 60 rear axle, both of which were stuffed with 4.88 gears and Eton ELockers. The 3 1/2-inch Metal Cloak suspension, makes room for 37-inch Nitto Trail Grapplers, which are mounted on 17-inch ATX Slab beadlocks. A Poison Spyder Customs front bumper holds a 10,000-pound winch, while the PSC flares give the tires more breathing room. A sPOD switch panel, along with on-board air, were also part of the upgrade assortment.

Jeep Rod

Jeff P. sent us these shots of his wicked cool Jeep Rod. He states, “It is mostly TJ, with a custom fabricated 6-inch drop front axle, chopped cage, and custom windshield. It's powered by a 5.7L Hemi V-8 with a 6.1L cam and headers, coupled to a 727 and narrowed 8.8 with 3:73 gears.” Sitting beside the unconventional hot rod is his ’04 Wrangler Rubicon, which is fit with a 3-inch-lift and 33-inch-tall tires.

Daily Wheeler

Earl Neisler of Springfield, Illinois, can be seen here wheeling is ’14 Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon at the Jeep Jamboree held at the Badlands Off-Road Park in Attica, Indiana. Neisler said that he and his wife bought the Jeep so they could have a new daily driver and build something to wheel. The JK currently rides on 35-inch tires with a Rough Country Suspension lift. It has a Warn front bumper, Smittybilt winch, and OR-Fab rear bumper.