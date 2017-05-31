May 2017 Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

Sitting Pretty

After sitting in storage for 25 years, this ’73 CJ-5 got a proper revamp thanks to Erik Younger of Knoxville, Tennessee. While it took a little engine work to get the 304ci V-8 going again, the rest of the powertrain was in good shape. Fresh brakes, paint, seats, and cage are just a few of the newer items on the Jeep. Rancho shocks were used to replace the stock dampers, and 32-inch-tall BFG mud-terrain tires get traction to the ground. Younger states the next upgrade will be to the electrical system, then a new CB radio and exhaust.

Finally 7

Mike Braden has owed a couple of YJs in the past, but he always wanted a CJ-7 to call his own. A little more than a year ago, Braden made that happen with the ’78 CJ-7 you see here. Under the hood rests a 304ci V-8 fit with an Edelbrock carburetor and intake manifold. A set of headers and custom side pipes give the Jeep what Braden describes as “a healthy sound.” Future mods include swapping over to a Holly carburetor, a new camshaft, and adding an MSD ignition system.

Lake Jeepin’

Jay Lind of Lake Stevens, Washington, sent us this shot of his ’04 Wrangler TJ. It’s equipped with the stock 4.0L inline-six engine and is backed by a five-speed manual transmission and an NP 231 transfer case with a slip-yoke eliminator. A Ford 8.8 rear axle replaces the stock log and is stuffed with 4.56 gears and an ARB Air Locker. The wheel bolt pattern on the 8.8 was also changed to match the Jeep Wagoneer Dana 44 front axle. Like the rear, the Dana 44 front is fit with an ARB Air Locker, 4.56 gears, and even got a helping of chromoly axleshafts. A custom high-steer setup was installed along with a 6-inch long-arm suspension from Skyjacker. A set of 35-inch Goodyear MT/Rs are used to get power to the ground. While Lind states that he got the Jeep mostly built, he had to go back through nearly everything to get it to his liking.

Little Me

Brian Siembab of Ottawa, Illinois, knew his son Colton wanted a Jeep like the old man’s when he grew up, so he decided to make that wish come true a little early. Obviously, Siembab didn’t want to stick his son in a regular Barbie Jeep, so he modified the one you see here. Dad’s Jeep is a ’97 Wrangler TJ fit with an OX-Locker in the front, Super 35 rear axle kit, 4.10 gears, and 36-inch IROK radials. Poison Spyder Customs sliders, aftermarket bumpers, and a Banks header are also on this list of upgrades.

Go JK

Davis Avery sent us this shot of his Jeep Wrangler Unlimited JK. The list of upgrades include a 4 1/2-inch BDS Suspension with Fox shocks, a cold-air intake, Go Rhino bumpers, Rigid Industries lightbars, and Mickey Thompson wheels. To change the front appearance, Avery installed a Rugged Ridge grille.

Small Block Bogger

Scott Mekley’s Wrangler YJ isn’t afraid of mud. The Jeep is powered by a small-block Chevy V-8, which runs on propane, and makes around 450 horsepower. Rough Country 4-inch leaf springs ride atop the 1-ton axle conversion. Full-hydraulic steering is used to point the 40-inch Boggers in the right direction. Future plans include stretching the wheelbase, swapping over to a link suspension, and adding coilovers.

Dual Wranglers

William Walker is having fun with both old and new Jeeps. The ’12 Wrangler JK was purchased recently and fit with a body lift shortly after Walker brought it home. He’s still deciding what size tire to go with. The ’92 Wrangler YJ is more of a work in progress, as it’s fit with a 4.3L V-6 engine backed by a 4L60E transmission.

The Rhinelander

Pete Peterson from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, forgot to tell us the model-year of his Jeep (a common mistake) but did give us a rundown of the upgrades. These include a rebuilt AMC 360ci V-8, Dana 44 axles, a spring-over axle conversion, Rancho shocks, and 35-inch BFG KM2 tires. Other additions include a custom front bumper, Smittybilt fenders and rocker guards, an 8,000-pound capacity winch, and new shackles.