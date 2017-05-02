Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

Send us your Jeeps! Unlike our chance to showcase your built rides in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, or your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience or other part of your personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all: who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and any other fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is high resolution (1,600 by 2,000 pixels or around 2 megapixels) and a JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file. No PDFs. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line, “Sideways.”

1.

If it Doesn’t Look Like a Hole and Doesn’t Quack Like a Hole…

“I planned to turn around in the narrow woods and happened to reverse down into this hole that did not look like a hole,” said John Edvardsson of Sweden. His wife snapped this pic of his ’92 Jeep Wrangler. “Everyone was wondering if I lost the entire rear drivetrain.”

2.

Vintage Flashback Classic Retro Memory Reflection

This is a ’46 CJ-2A and its column shift in action with the local phone company, taken around 1955. “My grandfather, manager of the phone company, was a captain in WWII and had a Jeep,” explained Jp reader Neil Laymon of Citizens Telephone Corporation in Warren, Indiana. “When he came home, he had to have one. It’s still around.”

3.

Medicinal Jeep

“Here is a pic I just found while going through some of my ’Nam stuff,” wrote Gardner Fey of Canon City, Colorado, with what was perhaps the best opening to a letter Jp has ever received. “It was taken in the fall of 1970 at LZ Uplift West of Qui Non on Highway 19 in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. I was a medic with 1/503, 173rd Airborne Brigade.” He points your attention to the stenciled info on the front bumper. “I had the opportunity to go to a three-week driving school when I got to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio in the late summer of 1969 for my medic training. A group of us were offered a voluntary side trip through driving school with Jeeps, 3/4-tons, and deuce-and-a-half trucks,” he explained. “It sounded like fun, but we all volunteered immediately when we found out we could go to the head of the chow line anytime! We bashed the vehicles through the scrub of southern Texas daily and had a riot.”

Gardner said they were told to “drive ’em hard, they are built to take it!” which meant the motor-pool guys were probably not their biggest fans. “There is nothing more fun than rodding a 2 1/2-ton six-wheel-drive truck through the boonies and somebody else has to fix it if it breaks! We crossed rivers, climbed gnarly hills, and learned the Army way to drive while getting paid a whopping $92 per month. I ended up with a military driver license but went to Airborne School after medic training, then on to ’Nam where we walked everywhere (grunt).

“I currently have a ’65 CJ-5 and a ’99 WJ, so the Jeep love affair has never left me, even after 46 years.”

4.

Wyatt Airlines

“This is my pop, Miles Wyatt, and me in 1985 in El Golfo de Santa Clara, Sonora, Mexico, with our club, the Arizona Jeep Masters,” wrote Mark Greengard. “The Jeep is a ’80 CJ-5 with a 151ci four-banger. We joked and called this pic ‘Wyatt Airlines.’ He landed perfect on all four wheels.” Miles and his dad four-wheeled in Arizona for many years, but “Pop passed away last year. I just found this picture of him.”