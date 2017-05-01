Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

ALERT: Send us your family-vacation-in-a-Jeep experience, especially if it’s vintage or parked in front of a monument or noteworthy thingy (ball of whatever works). We also want to see the usual fare: Rather than the same built rides that we put in Jeep Shots, Sideways is all about your military Jeep experience, your sunk/stuck/rolled Jeep experience, family experience with a Jeep, or other personal history in which a Jeep played a part. We want to see and hear, so send us a high-resolution pic and don’t forget the most important parts of all—tell us who is in the photo (first and last name), where it was taken, what year/type of Jeep, and the fun backstory info. And tell us who you are and where you’re from if you’re not the one in the photo. Make sure the photo is JPG (maximum quality), BMP, or TIFF file at 1,600 by 2,000 pixels (around 2 megapixels or the original size from your phone/device). No PDFs or other formats. Email the photo and story to jpeditor@jpmagazine.com with the subject line “Sideways.”

1.

We Mighta Gone with the Name Magic Mike

“Our family vacation, with my wife Ashley and our two young boys, was supposed to be a ski trip at Sugar Mountain, North Carolina,” R.J. Rodriguez told Jp. There’s an “unfortunately” coming: “Unfortunately, due to abnormally high temperatures, our ski trip quickly turned into a Jeeping and hiking trip.” Well, that wasn’t so bad. “We took advantage of the weather and explored multiple national forests and drove the entire North Carolina section of the Blue Ridge Parkway.” The ’15 Jeep Wrangler JK is named Oscar Mike, and R.J. said the boys claimed it “really can go anywhere.”

2.

Built Fording Tough

Bill Wilkinson sent us this cool pic, “taken through the windshield of my first ‘86 CJ-7 while fording (successfully) the South Platte River at the Hackett Gulch Forest Road crossing, in Pike National Forest in Colorado.” He said he used “the old fold-the-air-intake-duct-back-over-the-air-cleaner-housing ‘snorkel’ method, and it worked fine that day while crossing this, obviously, rather deep ford.” But wait—it wasn’t Bill who needed rescuing post-photo-taking. This was his view as he headed toward hero status for helping tow out a pickup, “whose driver apparently didn’t know where all the crossing rocks were, as his rig had been swept about 15 yards downstream, and was in nearly up to the door handles.” Bill anchored his Jeep and winched to a happy ending, with a life-long photo documenting the moment. Or, at the very least, the memory of the moment.

3.

The War Transporter

“Just days after the Bastogne breakout, my buddy ‘Porky’ Arnold (left) from Kentucky and myself (right) came across an idling, unattended 101st Airborne Jeep in the street on the outskirts of Bastogne,” John Nabinger, 75th Infantry Division 291st Regiment 2nd Battalion Medic, told Jp. “Quickly, we rescued the vehicle from falling into enemy hands and drove it to our motor pool, where it was outfitted with a litter-bearing rack. Thereafter, this Jeep served to transport countless wounded infantryman through three major European battles: Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge); the Liberation of Colmar, France; and the Ruhr Pocket.”

4.

Two-Wheeler

This ’92 Jeep Cherokee is owned by Charles Wagner, who managed to get it on two wheels during a Tuff Truck race at the Bloomsburg 4 Wheel Jamboree. “And no, I did not learn my lesson yet. I still run as fast as I possibly can. This photo means a lot because I have never rolled over in 13 years of racing, but this was my closest call.”