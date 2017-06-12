Casey Currie Bestop Interview

Photographers: Rick Péwé

Casey Currie is a favorite of racers and Jeepers alike. The young prodigy from the famous axle building family has created yet another Jeep that focuses on light weight and stamina with a healthy dose of power! We caught up with Casey at the Bestop sponsored trail ride at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari. While out at area BFE, Casey clued us in to the secrets of his latest build and the reason he used the new Bestop TrekTop NX Glide soft top- all caught on Jp Magazine video!