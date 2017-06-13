Sideways Readers’ Vehicles

Tori Tellem

Photographers: Readers

1.

Stuck, Not Stuck

“It’s not stuck—it just can’t get out under its own power. It needed a little help,” said Tommy DeGrange about this non-event that happened between him, his wife Heather, and their 1986 Jeep CJ-7. The location was the Monocacy River in Frederick, Maryland, and Tommy uses the Jeep for both ’wheeling and cruising when it’s not not-stuck. “At the time of the picture, the Jeep was stock except for 32-inch M/Ts, MC 2100 carb, and 0.040-over engine rebuild,” he said. “This trip caused me to buy a front locker.” He noted that it’s “not pretty, but it runs strong and gets the job done.”

2.

Mud Run

Brian Reed didn’t say (admit?) much about the mud situation going on here with his 1998 XJ. But then, it’s mud, so no explanation is really needed, right? What goes in highly likely won’t come out without this happening first. But here’s what we know: He’s the second owner of this Cherokee, and his father helped him do the buildup. And: “This photo was taken at our local ’wheeling park in Granville, New York: Mettowee Off Road Extreme Park.”

3.

It’s Still a Jeep Thing for Dad

Mark Leiphart sent this photo of his father Lawrence from when he was stationed in Korea (Dad’s on the right). “At age 80, he helped me replace my stock Dana 33s in my 1999 TJ with 2003 TJ Rubicon Dana 44s.” See, you never need to worry about outgrowing wrenching or ’wheeling. “He is now 84 and still going strong.”

4.

Photo Fail

Carl Shirts II sent this pic of his first-ever stuck. “Same week I bought the XJ,” Carl spilled. The plan? Simple—get some pics of his 1997 Jeep Cherokee going through a water hole. The execution? Also simple—“I got stuck on the first pass, peg-legged. The day before, no camera with me, went through it about 10 times with no problem.”