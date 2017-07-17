Jeep Shots

Photographers: Readers

A Resto Down Under

Martin Coates of Newcastle, Australia, says he’s been reading Jp Magazine since the first issue. The story of his CJ-3B is one we’ll let you read in his own words.

“I’ve loved Jeeps for as long as I can remember. As a kid, I spent hours in Jeeps exploring the dunes and shoreline at the northern end of Stockton beach where my parents had a small holiday house. We used my older brother Trevor’s Jeeps to launch fishing boats or to travel down to our beach fishing spots. He owned several Willys MBs and a Kaiser-era CJ-6. He also restored a Willys CJ-3B, and is the person to blame (or thank) for my Jeep obsession. I’ve owned a CJ-5, ZJ, WJ, TJ, two JK Unlimited Rubicons, and a Cherokee KL Trailhawk. But, there was still one Jeep itch I needed to scratch—I wanted to own a Willys.

“In 2010, I began looking to find one that wasn’t too far from where I live in Newcastle. I didn’t have a large budget or much mechanical experience, but this restoration was going to be about the journey—not just the destination. In early 2011, I found a CJ-3B which had spent its last 20 years on a farm in the upper Hunter Valley, around 150 kilometers from my home. It was rough, but seemed reasonable and the price was right, so I brought it home. The speedo and data plates were missing, so I didn’t know its age or mileage and the previous owner didn’t know either. With information from the CJ-3B website cj3b.info, I started disassembling and buying parts—the learning had begun.

“I bought tools, a manual, and started with the chassis, axles, brakes, and suspension. My intention was just to make it driveable, but the ‘bug’ bit me hard and next thing I was removing the body and having it sandblasted. I bought a MIG welder and tried to patch up the old body for months, but the metal was so brittle, and my welding skills so poor, it would just burn away. Finally, after showing the tub to Neil at Marathon Spares in Tamworth and discussing the costs involved to restore it, I decided to bite the bullet and buy a replacement tub. I wanted a classic looking Willys with skinny tires and a side-mounted spare.

“As time and budget allowed, I worked on my 3B in the garage (thanks to my patient wife) and progressively built my knowledge, innovated fixes, and inched closer to my goal. I found a good local panel beater/spray painter who ‘got’ what I was trying to achieve and settled on a color. With the engine, driveline, and transmission checked, cleaned, and painted, the MD Juan tub was fitted to the chassis with only minor adjustments required.

“I bought and fitted a wiring harness and had the seats upholstered in red. I refurbished the original Ross cam and lever steering system, fitted a new alternator, radiator, carburetor, and starter motor. After nearly five years of work, my Willys was finally roadworthy, checked by an engineer and registered for road use under the new NSW historical vehicle scheme. Since then, I have made numerous adjustments and tweaks. With each one it just seems to be getting better. I don’t know if it will ever be truly finished. It still deserves a top, a winch, and at least one locker. Sadly, my brother passed away in 2000 at age 52 from cancer, so he never got to see my 3B. So, to keep his memory alive, I named my Jeep ‘Trevor’ in honor of him.”

CJ Great

Ross Schultz of Temple, Texas, has one of our favorite Jeeps to come out of the 1980s—an ’81 CJ-8. Under the hood, you’ll find a 401ci AMC V-8, which has been fitted with an Edelbrock cam and intake, roller rockers, headers, DUI distributor, and an Atomic EFI conversion. Backing the V-8 is an NV4500 transmission, which is mated to a Dana 300 transfer case. A Dana 60 front axle resides up front, while a GM 14-bolt found its way out back. Both axles are filled with 4.56 gears and Detroit Lockers. A custom multilink front suspension using 14-inch-travel King coilovers works up front, while 63-inch rear leaf springs from a Suburban work with a set of Bilstein shocks out back. Getting traction to the ground are 37x12.50R17 BFG KM2 tires that are mounted on 17-inch TrailReady beadlocks. Custom bumpers, a modified GenRight ’cage, Warn winch, and hydro-assist steering also made it to the build. Schultz states he built this Jeep to take his family out wheeling.

Righteous TJ

Pastor Scott Kraniak of Centereach, New York, sent us this shot of his ’98 Wrangler off the beaten path. It features a 4.0L inline-six engine, five-speed manual, and 4.56 differential gears. The 2-inch Pro Comp lift makes room for the 33x10.50 BFG Mud-Terrain tires, while front and rear ELockers make sure each tire bites for traction. A custom rear bumper, Smittybilt winch, and onboard air are just a few upgrades in the big book of mods.

Jeep Life

Jamie Adamo of South Portland, Maine, didn’t give us much info on this Jeep trio other than you’re looking at (from left to right) an ’89 Wagoneer, ’73 J-truck, and ’13 Wrangler Unlimited. In Adamo’s defense, there was a parting note that states “Love the Jeep life, there’s nothing better.” Since most of our Jeep life is spent with our hands covered in grease, we’re guessing there wasn’t much time for any other elaboration.

Father & Son Project

We love reading about family Jeep projects. This particular ’86 CJ-7 buildup was a collaboration between Michael Hardick and his son Jeffrey Hardick of Canon City, Colorado. It’s powered by a 327ci GM small-block V-8 that spins a T-5 transmission. The suspension was freshened up thanks to Skyjacker leaf springs and TeraFlex shackles. The 2-inch body lift along with the 35-inch-tall tires mounted on 20-inch wheels help add to the stance. A custom front bumper holds a Warn 9,000-pound winch, while Truck-Lite LED headlights help shine the way at night. The fresh paint job comes thanks to Joshua Foreman and Relik Restoration.